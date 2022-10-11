The viral video of a humble-hearted kid

Hello everyone, this is my first article on a viral heart-warming video of two kids.

This post uploaded by @happyfacesgoal

This is video.

This video is of two unknown kids, one boy and one girl, who show us friendship and feelings for each other.

In this video, we see one kid sitting on a bench and crying continuously. I don’t know the reason, but the cameraman is trying to capture her, and he captures an adorable video of these kids.

As we see, one boy kid arrives there with an ice cream cone, and he sees that she is crying, so that humble-hearted kid offers her ice cream to that girl, and seeing this, the girl stops crying and takes a bite of the ice cream which is held by that cute boy kid.

This is an inspirational video for me. I was totally inspired by that boy, and I want to say that there is such nice parenting.

Good parenting involves a great deal of consistency and routine, which gives children a sense of control. Good parenting focuses on developing independence in children, so redundancy becomes the aim for parents. Good parenting involves a style that considers children's age and stage of development.

A little gentleman

This video has accumulated over these many views and over these many likes.

Viewers have also commented by seeing this adorable post.

Let’s see some of the comments:

"No doubt, his parents are raising him well."

"That cute little bite."

"Well raised."

I really appreciate the cameraman who shot this video on time because it is a great shot by him.

What do you think about this video? Feel free to share your opinion with me. I hope you enjoy this video as much as I did.

Thank you, and please come back!