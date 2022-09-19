Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortage

Fayetteville State University and Cape Fear Valley Health are joining forces to help address a critical workforce shortage in the healthcare field.

Fayetteville State University Partners with Cape Fear Valley Health System To Build, Expand Regional Healthcare Workforce. (Fayetteville State University)

“Fayetteville State University is dedicated to creating exemplary learning opportunities for our students and to improving the wellbeing of our community, region, state and beyond,” said FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison. “Our partnership with CFVH will contribute substantially to that goal and invests significantly in our most valuable resource – our people. The Fayetteville area is a thriving, dynamic region of opportunity for education, families, professionals, businesses and commerce. As economic and public service drivers in the Sandhills region and southeastern North Carolina, GROWTH is more than a collaboration – it’s our mission.”

The initiative is called GROWTH which stands for Growing Regionally Optimized Workforce Talent-Healthcare. The goal of GROWTH is for CFVH to create opportunities for FSU students to receive training and experience that will help them on their career paths.

To do this, CFVH will increase training opportunities for students in FSU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program via clinical rotations. They will also be providing internships to boost the pipeline of well-qualified students available to meet non-clinical staffing needs with an aspirational goal of 100 or more by 2027.

CFVH will also provide tuition assistance and other support to help system nurses and other employees build their skills via FSU programs, training and coursework. CFVH will also start hosting FSU classes at their facilities. This will help enable and expedite training for current CFVH employees and expand FSU student understanding of Cape Fear Valley Health.

“Cape Fear Valley Health is committed to providing exceptional care to our patients both in clinical and non-clinical services,” said Cape Fear Valley CEO Michael Nagowski. “GROWTH will play a major role in addressing a critical workforce shortage and help us recruit, hire, and retain skilled professionals right here in our own backyard. It’s a win-win for Cape Fear Valley and FSU, and we are fortunate to have such a strong partner to help us better serve our citizens.”