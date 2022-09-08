Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracks

In a recent update from Fort Bragg officials, 291 out of 1,170 soldiers have moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks.

U.S. Army Pfc. Riley Norris packs his bags and walks out of his room at Smoke Bomb Hill indefinitely. (U.S. Army Photo By Pfc. Austin Robertson)

Inspections during the summer revealed that the HVAC systems in the Smoke Bomb Hill barrack presented higher than normal moisture levels and quality of life concerns. The barracks will be demolished after the soldiers leave.

On-post housing is available to soldiers who are granted a certificate of non-availability. Off-post housing is another option, but due to the housing shortage in Fayetteville, this process may take longer.

On-post hotel rooms are available and free for the soldiers as well.

Several discounts and waived fees are being given to the relocating soldiers. Spectrum Internet and Cable have waived all fees for the relocating soldiers. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has donated a $1000 gift card and $500 lunch vouchers.

Relocated Soldiers will also be reimbursed 100% after attending a transportation brief. These briefs are scheduled three times a day on Tuesday and Thursdays. Soldiers who are being relocated must report to a briefing.

"Thanks to the increased attention and resources from Senior Army leaders, we were able to accelerate our multi-year deliberate and phased approach to mitigate the ongoing issues on Smoke Bomb Hill. From the housing office’s work with units to identify Soldiers and available spaces, to the finance office, and the transportation office, the entire garrison is working with the affected Soldiers and their leaders to ensure all are informed on the proper procedures, required forms, financial entitlements, and transportation options," Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander, said in the September Paraglide newsletter.

"Throughout the entire process, our team is working diligently to reduce stress and financial impact for our Soldiers and allow them to move quickly and safely. This effort reflects how our garrison teams use innovative ideas and modifications to ensure our Soldiers are taken care of – and shows Fort Bragg’s dedication to get it done right. It has been a ‘whole of Fort Bragg’ effort to get after this monumental task. We will continue to work hard and provide the best quality of life for our Soldiers and Families."

Fort Bragg officials have previously stated that their goal is to have all soldiers relocated out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks by the end of September.