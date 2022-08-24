Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracks

One month ago, it was announced that close to 1,200 soldiers living in the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks would have to move out after the barracks were condemned due to moldy conditions.

Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Fort Bragg

On Aug. 24, 100 soldiers were moved to other barracks.

According to Fort Bragg officials, 55 soldiers have been approved to find privatized housing on or off the installation. 380 other soldiers are still waiting for approval.

Commands affected by the moves include units the 20th Engineer Brigade, and 35th Corps Signal Brigade, among other units across the installation.

“The movement of our service members is being done with a deliberate and phased approach to ensure we have the proper space to support these relocations,” stated in a Fort Bragg official statement. “In the coming weeks, we will continue to provide updates on the status of relocating the remaining personnel and provide more information discussing long-term plans for demolition of the affected barracks and new construction. Our goal is to have all impacted service members out of the Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks by the end of September.”

A survey from the Chief of Staff Army Material Command and the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G-9 has been requested to be taken by soldiers living in barracks. The survey is to gather information about barracks designs and features. The survey is intended to be completed only by barracks residents and barracks managers.

Findings from the survey will be shared in a combined form with Senior Army Leaders and the Army Housing Division. The survey can be taken at https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137457EC2882E.