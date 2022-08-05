Fayetteville, NC

City to hold public hearing over proposed GO Bond

Hannah Lee

Fayetteville City Council will hold a public hearing session over the proposed GO Bond in the upcoming regular session. The bond package would address public safety, infrastructure and affordable housing in the city. The maximum value of the bond would be $97 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dM6eE_0h6F2Ck900
Fayetteville City LogoCity of Fayetteville

Before City Council can vote if the bond should go to voters this November on a special ballot, they need to hear from the community.

If the bond ends up on the ballot, residents will be able to vote on each area — public safety, infrastructure and housing — separately, as each will have its portion among the $97 million maximum. Public Safety would be issued $60 million, public infrastructure would be issued $25 million, and housing affordability would be issued $12 million.

However, in order to afford the bonds, the city would need to increase property taxes. The increase would be just under 4 cents.

Public Safety

According to the city, the $60 million would support key public safety projects to provide enhanced safety and emergency services to Fayetteville residents. These projects could include land acquisition, relocation, construction of new fire stations, the construction of a fire department logistics center, and renovation of existing fire stations. The money could be used for the Fayetteville Police Department to build a new call center, training complex, special vehicle storage, a cross creek district building, a central district building, and a headquarters renovation.

Public Infrastructure

According to the city, the $25 million would be used to support investments that directly affect safety, security and livability. Those projects would include 14.5 miles of sidewalks, 5 intersection improvements, 4 buffered bike lanes, and 63 to 109 miles of street repaving/pavement preservation.

Housing Affordability

According to the city, the $12 million would be used in partnership with third parties to incentivize new housing. There are no listed projects yet on the city's website.

In order to speak at the public hearing, you must sign up by 5 p.m. on Monday. Click here to fill out the form ahead of time.

The public hearing will be at City Hall on Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fayetteville# Fayetteville City Council# Public Hearing# GO Bond

Comments / 0

Published by

Hannah Lee is a freelance journalist who covers local politics in Cumberland County, North Carolina, true crime, parenting trends, and recent studies in psychology.

Fort Bragg, NC
42 followers

More from Hannah Lee

Fayetteville, NC

Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requests

Council member Yvonne Kinston is making several item requests to City Council before she leaves on Aug. 11. Kinston was voted out during the 2022 City Elections, losing her spot to newcomer Deno Hondros.

Read full story
4 comments
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement plan

Fayetteville City council members D.J. Haire & Chris Davis have submitted a request to have a retirement plan for city council members. The Market House, located in the middle of Fayetteville, North Carolina.Hannah Lee.

Read full story
9 comments
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exercise

A Fayetteville native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific. Airman Destiny LanfordPhoto by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter, Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Read full story
1 comments
Fayetteville, NC

New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spouses

Helping Reservists and their spouses find jobs in Fayetteville, North Carolina - that is the goal of a historic partnership between the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation and the U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Private Public Partnership Office.

Read full story
Fayetteville, NC

Cape Fear Valley Health to loosen COVID-19 restrictions for visitors

Cape Fear Valley Health will be loosening its visitation restrictions starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, due to improvements in the local positivity rates of COVID-19 and the dropping rate of COVID-19 admissions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy