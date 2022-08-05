City to hold public hearing over proposed GO Bond

Fayetteville City Council will hold a public hearing session over the proposed GO Bond in the upcoming regular session. The bond package would address public safety, infrastructure and affordable housing in the city. The maximum value of the bond would be $97 million.

Before City Council can vote if the bond should go to voters this November on a special ballot, they need to hear from the community.

If the bond ends up on the ballot, residents will be able to vote on each area — public safety, infrastructure and housing — separately, as each will have its portion among the $97 million maximum. Public Safety would be issued $60 million, public infrastructure would be issued $25 million, and housing affordability would be issued $12 million.

However, in order to afford the bonds, the city would need to increase property taxes. The increase would be just under 4 cents.

Public Safety

According to the city, the $60 million would support key public safety projects to provide enhanced safety and emergency services to Fayetteville residents. These projects could include land acquisition, relocation, construction of new fire stations, the construction of a fire department logistics center, and renovation of existing fire stations. The money could be used for the Fayetteville Police Department to build a new call center, training complex, special vehicle storage, a cross creek district building, a central district building, and a headquarters renovation.

Public Infrastructure

According to the city, the $25 million would be used to support investments that directly affect safety, security and livability. Those projects would include 14.5 miles of sidewalks, 5 intersection improvements, 4 buffered bike lanes, and 63 to 109 miles of street repaving/pavement preservation.

Housing Affordability

According to the city, the $12 million would be used in partnership with third parties to incentivize new housing. There are no listed projects yet on the city's website.

In order to speak at the public hearing, you must sign up by 5 p.m. on Monday. Click here to fill out the form ahead of time.

The public hearing will be at City Hall on Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.