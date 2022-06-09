Carolina Panthers brings Panthers Play 60 Camp to Fort Bragg

USO North Carolina & Panthers Play 60 will be providing a day of outdoor fun for military kids. USO North Carolina

The USO of North Carolina will be bringing the Carolina Panthers to Fort Bragg to give military children a day of football fun. The Panthers Play 60 camp will be a free event available for elementary-aged military children.

The Panthers Play 60 Camp brings the experience of an NFL training camp. It is a non-contact camp that allows kids to run, throw, catch and participate in eight different physical activity stations that challenge kids while improving their coordination skills.

The NFL’s Play 60 initiative encourages kids to adopt healthy lifestyles and have fun doing it. The 60 represents the 60 minutes where the kids will be actively playing.

The Carolina Panthers players will not be available to attend or participate in the camp.

The camp is open to all military children between the ages of 7 to 12 or those in 2nd through 5th grade. An adult must be present with the child throughout the event and will be required to sign a waiver before the camp.

The children don’t have to be living at Fort Bragg to attend, but they do have to live in North Carolina.

The camp will take place on July 12 at the Hedrick Stadium on Fort Bragg. There will be two sessions that kids can attend. The first session starts at 9 a.m., and the second session begins at noon. Both sessions are two hours long.

To reserve a spot for the program, click here. Only the child needs to be registered, not the parent.