Fayetteville State University to host 'boot camp' for veterans to succeed in college

Hannah Lee

Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University will be partnering with the nonprofit Warrior-Scholar Project to help local veterans succeed in higher education. This new partnership will make FSU the first historically black university to host a WSP academic boot camp.

The WSP program started in 2012 and has helped nearly 2,000 veterans get a head start in higher education. 

“As a premier destination for military-connected students, Fayetteville State University is proud to host the first Warrior-Scholar Project boot camp at an HBCU to prepare enlisted veterans to succeed in their post-military careers,” said FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison. “Just like the military-connected students who call Bronco Nation their ‘home,’ we have embraced an institutional commitment to serving our community and those who have sacrificed in the defense of our nation.” 

During the boot camp, participants will have the opportunity to learn from FSU faculty, receive mentoring from fellow student veterans, and adjust to a formal learning environment.

“Transitioning from the military into an educational setting can be daunting, but we want to show enlisted veterans that their unique skills, viewpoints, and experiences are not only welcomed, but they enrich any campus, including ours,” said Siobhan R. Norris, FSU Associate Vice Chancellor for Military Affairs and Army veteran.

As a pillar of its mission, WSP addresses the education gap for enlisted service members and veterans, particularly those from marginalized communities. The partnership allows the nonprofit to deepen its commitment to supporting people of color in higher education. 

“WSP knows that the diverse experiences of those who serve provide them with a unique skill set to be successful in higher education and beyond. Our partnership with Fayetteville State University allows us to better serve all veterans and increase access to quality higher education,” said WSP CEO Ryan Pavel. “We are incredibly excited to expand our program to FSU and bring this life-changing experience to a historically black college campus.” 

The first WSP Humanities Academic Boot Camp at FSU will be from June 11 through June 18.

Hannah Lee is a freelance journalist who covers local politics in Cumberland County, North Carolina, true crime, parenting trends, and recent studies in psychology.

