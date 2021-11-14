A Guide to Brooklyn Heights | BEST Things to Do in NYC's First Historic District

Montague Street, Brooklyn Heights Hannah Lee

Are you looking for somewhere new to visit on your next trip to NYC? Do you enjoy beautiful views of the Manhattan Skyline and walking down picturesque tree lined streets in Brownstone Brooklyn? How about incredible food and the feeling of stepping back in time? Look no further, and start planning your visit to Brooklyn Heights.

Google Maps

Brooklyn Heights is located in Northwest Brooklyn bounded by Old Fulton Street to the north, Cadman Plaza West to the east, Atlantic Avenue to the south, and the East River to the west. The surrounding neighborhoods are Dumbo to the north, Downtown Brooklyn to the east, and Cobble Hill to the south.

Getting to Brooklyn Heights isn’t difficult at all, as the neighborhood is serviced by many different subway lines. You can take the A or C train to High Street, the 2 or 3 to Clark Street, the 2, 3, 4, or 5 to Borough Hall or the R to Court Street. You could also take the NYC Ferry to the Pier 6/Atlantic Avenue stop or the Dumbo stop, and take a quick walk up the hill.

Hezekiah Pierrepont Public Domain

Brooklyn Heights as it is today was the brainchild of Hezekiah Pierrepont, who bought the land, laid out and named the streets, and sold property to developers in the early 19th century.

It is known historically as America’s First Suburb, and was given this title in the 1830s when Pierrepont bought the rights to the ferry service and awarded them to Robert Fulton who introduced faster steamboats across the East River, making it easy to commute from there to lower Manhattan.

Many notable people have since resided in Brooklyn Heights, including WEB Dubois, Norman Mailer, Walt Whitman, and Truman Capote. Capote even began his autobiography Brooklyn Heights: A Personal Memoir with the famous line “I live in Brooklyn. By choice.” The area is still very popular for notable people today.

Most of the architecture in Brooklyn Heights is very old, and there are actually over 600 properties there that pre-date the Civil War. Although the neighborhood is very upscale, you won’t see many of the high rise new builds there. Instead, you see mostly beautifully renovated brownstone townhouses and pre-war apartment buildings. The median rent for a one bedroom apartment here is currently $3,604. (Just six months ago when I made this video, it was only $2,700. The rent prices have risen really quickly since the pandemic induced crash!)

Brooklyn Heights Promenade Hannah Lee

Brooklyn Heights Promenade Hannah Lee

The first stop on this list won’t come as a surprise at all if you’re familiar with the area, and that's The Brooklyn Heights Promenade. The Promenade is located above the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and runs for 1,826 feet between Cranberry Streett and Remson Street. The Promenade is actually one of the newer landmarks in Brooklyn Heights, with the southern half opening in 1950, and the northern half in 1951. Locals come from all parts of the city, and tourists come from all over the world to visit the Promenade and see the beautiful views of Manhattan. From here, you have an up close view of the Financial District, but you can see all the way up to Midtown. There is also a beautiful view of the East River and Statue of Liberty. My personal favorite time to come here is sunset. It is absolutely breathtaking.

Squibb Bridge, Brooklyn Heights Hannah Lee

When you’re done at the Promenade, you can head north up Columbia Heights towards Dumbo to check out the new Squibb Bridge. It was originally constructed in 2013 to make it easier to access Brooklyn Bridge Park from the Promenade and vice versa, but it had to be rebuilt due to structural issues in 2019. Even though the view is very similar to that of the Promenade, you do get a different perspective, so you should definitely walk over and check it out too since it's so close.

Vineapple Cafe Hannah Lee

Vineapple Cafe is located at 71 Pineapple St. Cute name, right? It had been a staple in Brooklyn Heights for years until it sadly closed in 2019. Fortunately, the locals weren’t having it and decided to reopen the cafe under new ownership shortly thereafter. Despite the struggles the pandemic posed, Vineapple is thriving! It’s packed every single time I walk by, and it absolutely deserves to be. They have a beautiful back patio and street seating, as well as wifi available for public use. Their food is incredible, and they serve full breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner menus. I personally love the prosciutto and mozzarella panini.

From their website:



The menu at Vineapple Cafe was inspired by our deep love of food coupled with our family’s Italian history. Our dishes are a combination of old family recipes and curated originals developed by Chef Diego Feliciano; all made with love and little bit of butter. Our ingredients are locally sourced, responsibly raised and harvested, and seasonal when available.



They also have a full bar with cocktails created and curated by Jennifer Sandella with homemade syrups, artisan liquors, and fresh herbs from their garden. They also offer craft beer and wine from sustainably grown and woman-owned vineyards and breweries.

Vanilla Latte, Vineapple Cafe Hannah Lee

My primary reason for frequently Vineapple, however, is for their coffee! Vineapple is most well known for being a comfy neighborhood coffee shop. I especially enjoy their lattes and frozen cold brew. They have a wide selection of flavors, as well as multiple dairy and non-dairy milk options.

Brooklyn Cat Cafe Hannah Lee

If you’re an animal lover, you absolutely should not miss the Brooklyn Cat Cafe at 76 Montague Street. It is currently open from 12-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, though their hours were more expansive prior to the pandemic, so that may change in the future. It costs $10 to visit and play with the cats for half an hour, and you can visit for up to two hours at a time. All proceeds go back into the cat cafe, so you get to play with some sweet kitties AND know that the money you spent to do so is contributing to their health and well being. What’s better than that?

The Brooklyn Cat Cafe is the first cat cafe to open in Brooklyn, and the only cat cafe in the entirety of New York City that is operated by a non-profit animal rescue organization, the Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition. All of the cats and kittens at the cafe are available for adoption, so this is an especially great place to visit if you're looking for a new pet. They also host special events regularly such as game nights, cat yoga classes, and PRIVATE KITTEN PARTIES. Yes, you read that correctly. It's exactly what it sounds like, and it's incredible. If you’re interested in learning more about adopting, fostering, or volunteering, or watching the kitten cam they have set up with live footage of their kitten terrarium, visit their website here.

Pinto Hannah Lee

If you love Thai food, I would highly recommend making the trip to Brooklyn Heights to try Pinto at 128 Montague Street. Thai food is one of my absolute favorite cuisines, and Pinto is my favorite spot in all of New York City.

Pinto, Rosé Sangria Popsicle Hannah Lee

They serve modern Thai food made from fresh local ingredients and tasty cocktails that are also absolutely adorable, like my personal favorite: The Rosé Sangria Popsicle. The restaurant itself is styled to feel like a vacation trip to Thailand beaches with beautiful flowers and bright colors everywhere you look. My favorite thing on the menu is the standard Pad Thai, but you also can’t go wrong with the Drunken Lo Mein, The Green Curry, or probably anything else on the menu.

St. Ann's Church, Brooklyn Heights Hannah Lee

Truman Capote House, Brooklyn Heights Hannah Lee



When you visit Brooklyn Heights, be sure to take the time to simply walk around and enjoy the beauty and history. It’s absolutely stunning, and there are so many incredible things to see. The old brownstones are just beautiful, you can see historic places (like Truman Capote’s old house at 70 Willow Street), and enjoy a nice quiet walk away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. Enjoy your visit, and be sure to let me know what you're most excited to do in Brooklyn Heights in the comments!



