5 Restaurants with Gluten-Free Menus in Adams County, PA

Eating out or trying new restaurants with food allergies or restrictions can be a major challenge. If you have gluten sensitivities and are tired of sticking to only salads while eating out, then this list has been perfectly curated just for you.

Try out these delicious and surprisingly gluten-free friendly options on the menus now at local restaurants and eateries in Adams County, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer: Confirm with restaurant staff (preferably the chef or owner) before ordering these recommended options, especially if you are a celiac, to avoid cross-contamination or hidden gluten ingredients. When in doubt, order a menu option that you know is safe.

Blue Koi Asian Cuisine is a gourmet Asian restaurant tucked within an unassuming shopping center spot located in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

It has a delightful minimalist-modern interior decorated with art by local artists popular for their Chinese, Thai & Japanese food, including their hand-crafted, unique sushi offerings. They even have tamari sauce on hand (a type of wheat-less made soy sauce) provided by Kikkoman, who swears their recipe is 100% gluten-free.

The location is BYOB and they can chill your sake or wines for you in a table-side ice bucket. Or, try Ramune (ラムネ) a fun, Japanese carbonated soft drink. Check out their current menu with full offerings here.

Price Range: $-$$

What to Order

Any sushi or sashimi rolls are fair game, avoid those that include fried elements or imitation crab (which often includes wheat ingredients).

Try a Futomaki roll (cucumber, seasoned kanpyo (gourd strips), shiitake mushrooms, sakura denbu (dried shredded sweetened cod), and tamagoyaki) or Dream roll (smoked salmon, eel, cucumber, caviar, and seaweed salad).

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice (served inside an actual half pineapple!)

Thai Red Snapper in Sweet Chili Tamarind Sauce

Singapore Mei Fun with Shrimp, Chicken, Pork, and Egg and rice noodles

As might be evident from its name, the Gettysburger Company is a burger-forward establishment located in the heart of Gettysburg, PA, less than a block from the center circle. The restaurant & bar has indoor and outdoor dining options (dining room, bar, patio, or sidewalk seating).

They offer delicious, pillowy gluten-free buns to swap out for any of the gluten ones on their laundry list of specialty burger meals. Additionally, you can order gluten-free chips (in place of battered fries) and local PA hard cider options, such as Rise Ball and McKenzies. Check out their current menu with full offerings here.

Price Range: $$

What to Order

Any Gettysburg specialty burger marked as a "Gluten-Free Option" (GO) on their menu can be made on a gluten-free bun and served with gluten-free potato crisps & housemade coleslaw as a side

Any of their Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast sandwiches can be made on a gluten-free bun and are served with gluten-free potato crisps & housemade coleslaw as a side

The Pulled Pork Sandwich with BBQ Sauce can be made on a gluten-free bun (with the same options for sides as above)

Their house-made chili is a gluten-free option

The Gettysburger Salad is made with romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, red onions, cheddar cheese, and topped with an entire, freshly grilled burger chopped on top

Blessing Restaurant is a quaint locally owned and operated authentic Mexican and Salvadoran dining establishment near the heart of downtown Hanover, PA. With a humble exterior tucked into a side street, you may have even driven past it once or twice and not realized it. But trust me, you'll want to make time to seek out this delicious local eating spot.

They are known for their house-made pupusas, empanadas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and tacos de pastor. Be sure to try their fresh tamales made of tender masa with fillings of tender meats, aromatic spices, and carefully chopped vegetables.

You can dine in their festively decorated cozy location or order take-out from their restaurant and either way, expect to experience friendly staff, timely preparation, and quality dishes. Check out their current menu with full offerings here.

Price Range: $

What to Order

Birria Tacos come with 3 corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, cheese. tomato, cilantro, and onions. They come pan-fried and served with a small cup of stew to dip the tacos in.

Plátanos Fritos include pan-fried plantain slices served with eggs, refried beans, tortillas (ask for corn tortillas substitution), and avocado slices.

Pupusas are thick corn tortillas served with a variety of stuffings. You can order steak, carnitas, al pastor, shrimp, chorizo, or chicken. Served 3 per order with a cabbage salad and tomato sauce.

Be sure to try the fresh Pico de Gallo or house guacamole with corn tortillas chips for starters!

Four traditional Vietnamese cuisine dishes. Pho Viet Vietnamese Cuisine

Pho is a Vietnamese soup dish consisting of broth, rice noodles (bánh phở), herbs, and meat (usually beef) (phở bò), sometimes chicken (phở gà) widely considered Vietnam's national dish.

Pho Viet has vegetarian broth options and ordering pho here does not include any fried or gluten-based ingredients. Enjoy the colorful ambiance atmosphere inside the restaurant or call ahead to order take-out. Sip a Thai tea or taro boba smoothie while you wait. (As always, avoid any dishes that include imitation crab which may contain wheat.)

Check out their current menu with full offerings here.

Price Range: $-$$

What to Order

Any of the Pho soup dishes are made with rice noodles, slow-cooked fresh broth, meat and/or vegetables. Be careful of possible gluten fillers if ordering meatball options.

Vietnamese Spring Rolls (Gỏi Cuốn) w/ Peanut Dipping Sauce are stuffed with shrimp, pork, lettuce, mint, chives, rice vermicelli, and stuffed into rice paper wraps.

The Vietnamese Stir Fry Rice Noodles (Phở Xào Thịt) are the same pho noodles stir-fried with various fresh ingredients like beef, shrimp, or seafood.

The Vietnamese Stir Fried Rice (Com Chien) is usually a white rice base stir-fried with various fresh ingredients such as seafood, beef, or vegetables.

Tarragon Pesto Salmon Warehouse Gourmet Bistro & Brewpub

For local gluten-free diners, this gourmet establishment owned by locals Keith and Melinda Stambaugh has been a culinary breath of fresh air. Most of the menu items are gluten-free or can be made gluten-free. Their unique, seasonal menu is designed by Chef Joe Adams with a thoughtful variety of fresh and local ingredients. Check out their current menu with full offerings here.

Price Range: $$-$$$

What to Order

Red Curry Coconut Chicken with Coconut Milk, Bell Peppers and Jasmine Rice

Mussels 2-Ways (Classic White Wine and Garlic Broth and Spicy Red Curry Coconut)

Sesame Encrusted Tuna Steak Medium Rare with Ponzu and Seaweed Salad

Tarragon Chicken Salad, Cranberries and Walnuts

Tuna Steak served Medium Rare, Wasabi Dressing, Tomato, and Red Onion

Peppercorn Crusted Swordfish Au Poivre with Cognac Cream, Crispy Roasted Potatoes and Vegetable du jour

