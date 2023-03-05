November voting record of Rep. Tim Walberg (R - Tipton)

By Hank Cetola

Adrian, MI is located in the 5th congressional district served by Rep. Tim Walberg. To better understand his position on issues, it is helpful to know his voting record. Here is how he voted for the month of February.

U.S. Representative Tim Walberg (R - Tipton) Photo by House.gov

To simplify this information, Re. Walberg voted yes to each of the following bills that came before the House in February. Each of the descriptions come from summaries posted on congress.gov. or Vote Smart. Vote Smart explains what a House Resolution entails:

RESOLUTIONS ARE USED PRIMARILY TO EXPRESS THE SENSE OF THE CHAMBER THAT THEY ARE INTRODUCED OR PASSED IN. THEY ONLY HAVE THE FORCE OF THE CHAMBER PASSING IT. THEY ARE NOT SIGNED BY THE PRESIDENT AND CAN NOT BECOME PUBLIC LAW.

H.R. 39: This bill requires each executive agency to reinstate the telework policies that were in place on December 31, 2019. Agencies may not implement expanded telework policies unless the Office of Personnel Management certifies that such policies, among other requirements, will have a positive effect on the agency's mission and operational costs.

H.J. Res. 7: This joint resolution terminates the national emergency concerning COVID-19 declared by the President on March 13, 2020.

H.J. Res. 76: This resolution removes Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

H.Con. Res. 9: This concurrent resolution denounces socialism and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States.

H.J. Res. 30: This joint resolution nullifies a Department of Labor rule concerning the fiduciary duties with respect to employee benefit plans. Under the rule issued on December 1, 2022, plan fiduciaries may consider climate change and other environmental, social, and governance factors when they make investment decisions and when they exercise shareholder rights, including voting on shareholder resolutions and board nominations.

H.R. 185: Vote to pass a bill that repeals the order issued by the CDC restricting the entry of non-citizens who are not immigrants into the United States by air travel unless they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or otherwise attest that they will take public health measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

H. Res. 104: Condemning the Chinese Communist Party's use of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over United States territory as a brazen violation of United States sovereignty.

H.J. Res. 26: Vote to pass a joint resolution that repeals the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, enacted by the council of the District of Columbia (DC) that makes a variety of changes to DC criminal laws, including by providing statutory definitions for various elements of criminal offenses, modifying sentencing guidelines and penalties, and expanding the right to a jury trial for certain misdemeanor crimes.

H.J. Res. 24: Vote to pass a resolution that repeals the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, enacted by the council of the District of Columbia that allows non-citizens who meet residency and other requirements to vote in local elections in the district.

H.J. Res. 30: Vote to adopt a joint resolution that repeals the Department of Labor rule issued on December 1, 2022 concerning fiduciary duties with respect to employee benefit plans. Which stated that fiduciaries could consider climate change and environmental, social, and governance factors when making investment decisions, and exercising shareholder rights, including voting on shareholder resolutions and board nominations.

I hope this information will help you decide on whether or not you support Rep. Walberg.