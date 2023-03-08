Adrian, MI

Sen Joe Bellino holds office hour in Adrian

Hank Cetola

By Hank Cetola

Sen Joe Bellino (R - Monroe) held his first Adrian office hour On Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, with eight of his constituents. The topics covered commercial wind farms and solar farms, having colleges and universities contribute to the tax base, gun control, and mental health.

One constituent objected to colleges and universities not paying taxes yet receiving services from the communities in which they are located. Another citizen asked what organizations are tax-exempt. Sen. Bellino and others mentioned all no-profits including churches are tax-exempt. She then asked if he supported an across-the-board tax on all non-profits including churches and the Dominican Sisters Campus. Sen. Bellino responded:

…I wouldn't have a problem with that as a Catholic. I think I think they should be paying something.

When asked about local governments restricting the building of green energy projects such as wind or solar farms Sen. Bellino came out strongly against local regulations restricting green energy. He stated that he is very much in favor of individual property rights and is stymied by local regulations. He stated that state regulations regarding green energy would contain guidelines such as setbacks from roads, berms, and the times that people can be in there working. He promoted solar by saying,

…The average township would get three times as much money per acre in taxes for solar as it would for farming. …All we need in the state is one percent of our farmland and we would have all the energy we need.

One constituent brought up gun control stating that gun violence has been the leading cause of death for children since 2020. He also mentioned that research shows that people living with mental illness are less likely to commit violence against others than people without mental illness. Additionally, he stated that, although the United States had 647 mass shootings in the US in 2022 Canada had only 10 since 1965. Yet Canada and the United States have the same rate of mental illness. He asked if Sen. Bellino would be voting yes on the senate bills covering universal background checks, the safe storage of firearms, and red flag laws, and if not why.

Sen. Bellino stated that he would be voting no. He claimed none of those bills would have stopped the shooter at Michigan State. A constituent accused him of using the MSU example as a strawman argument, in essence avoiding the issue. Sen. Bellino also rejected the research showing that that mental health was not a major cause of mass shootings. He stated that anyone who is not mentally ill would not be involved in mass shooting. He also said that red flag laws would not work because they would have to go before a judge. After all, police could do nothing in a "he said, she said" situation. A clinical psychologist disputed that saying that in a mental health crisis, the police can remove a person from the home.

For his first office hour in Adrian, he covered many topics. Perhaps future office hours will attract more people.


Sen. Joe Bellino (R - Monroe)Photo by(Michigan House Republicans)

I am a professor emeritus from Adrian College. I have been writing political op-eds for our local newspaper for three years. I write from a progressive viewpoint and strive to present evidence-based opinions about local, state, and national politics.

