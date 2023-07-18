Florida Residents Can Receive Up to $1,700 in Rebates for Home Upgrades.

Duke Energy Florida Launches Program Offering Up to $1,700 in Home Upgrade Rebates for Florida Residents Photo by John Guccione/Pexels

Florida residents now have the opportunity to receive rebates of up to $1,700 when they undertake upgrades to enhance the energy efficiency of their homes.

Duke Energy Florida is excited to announce a new program that allows customers to qualify for rebates when they make upgrades to enhance the energy efficiency of their homes. This initiative aims to encourage sustainable practices and help customers reduce their energy consumption.

To be eligible for these rebates, Duke Energy Florida customers are required to undergo a free Home Energy Check. This check is designed to assess the energy efficiency of the customer's home and generate a comprehensive report outlining the necessary improvements.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for Duke Energy's upgrade program in Florida, you must meet the following criteria:

Your residence must be within Duke Energy's service area, and you must be a residential customer with a meter from Duke Energy.

The recommended upgrades must be a result of a Duke Energy home audit completed within the past 24 months. However, exceptions may be made in emergency cases where heat pump/HVAC systems were installed before the audit due to non-operational systems.

The appropriate local agency must permit all heat pump/HVAC systems and energy-efficient window installations.

For duct tests, duct leakage, duct repairs, and attic insulation measures, you must use a contractor approved by Duke Energy.

All installations must be accessible for verification of RI PROGRAM standards by a representative from Duke Energy.

Upon completing the recommended upgrades, customers may qualify for various rebates offered by Duke Energy's Home Energy Improvement (HEI) program. These rebates encompass a range of upgrades, including Attic Insulation, Duct Test & Repair, HVAC enhancements, and Energy-Efficient Windows.

It's important to note that before undertaking any of the qualifying upgrades, customers must first complete the free Home Energy Check. This check can be done either prior to the commencement of any work or within the previous 24 months.

Interested customers can visit the program's official website to learn more about this program and how to participate. Additionally, for added convenience, the assessment is also available online.

Duke Energy Florida's rebate program for home energy efficiency upgrades aims to empower customers to make sustainable choices while reducing their energy costs. By taking advantage of these rebates, customers can make meaningful improvements to their homes while contributing to a greener and more energy-efficient future.

Sources:

https://www.duke-energy.com/home

https://www.the-sun.com/money/8565030/cash-up-stimulus-live-blog-check-installment/