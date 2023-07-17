Nearly 1,000 homes in Southern California evacuated amidst devastating wildfires.

Hamza Hayat

Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday.Photo by(AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

In a race against scorching temperatures and arid conditions, firefighters are battling a series of brush fires southeast of Los Angeles, prompting the evacuation of over a thousand homes.

The largest blaze, known as the Rabbit Fire, has become California's most significant wildfire of the season, forcing residents to flee from a rural area in Riverside County.

The fire erupted on Friday afternoon and rapidly engulfed an expansive area, devouring 7,603 acres or roughly 12 square miles by Saturday afternoon. As of now, containment efforts have achieved a mere 5% progress.

The affected fires are concentrated within a 40-mile radius (65km) of one another, primarily in rural regions across Riverside County, located southeast of Los Angeles.

While the Reche and Highland fires were comparatively less devastating, scorching 437 and 105 acres, respectively, they still triggered evacuation alerts due to their potential threat to buildings.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or property loss, according to CalFire. Approximately 1,000 homes were placed under mandatory evacuation orders as a precautionary measure.

However, there is a glimmer of relief as evacuation orders for the Reche and Highland fires were lifted on Sunday, as CalFire and the Riverside County Fire Department announced. The Reche Fire has consumed over 435 acres and is 60% contained, while the Highland Fire has charred 105 acres and is now 70% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

Prior to these recent blazes, the Bone Fire, ignited by lightning, held the title for the largest wildfire in the state this year, scorching 1,163 acres in Tuolumne County.

For comprehensive emergency resources and the latest updates on evacuations, residents can access the county's emergency linktree, which provides a centralized platform for information dissemination.

As firefighters tirelessly combat these multiple brush fires amidst extreme heat and dry conditions, the affected communities eagerly await containment progress and the return to normalcy.

# Wildfires# disaster# fire# southern california# Evacuation

