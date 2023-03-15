Michigan Records Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 73 Deaths in One Week Photo by Carlos Osorio/AP, FILE

Michigan has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the state recording over 7,000 new cases and 73 virus-related deaths in the last week alone. The numbers, released in Tuesday's update, bring the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 3,071,563, including 42,278 deaths. The figures are up from 3,064,125 cases and 42,205 deaths reported last week, including confirmed and probable cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stated that about 500 newly reported cases this week are due to a data backlog.

The state's positive rate was around 12% as of March 7, about the same compared to the previous week, according to the MDHHS analysis. However, the data only includes some at-home testing, and overall testing rates are down.

The state's vaccination drive continues, with 62.3% of Michigan residents considered fully vaccinated, while about 17% have received an updated bivalent booster dose.

However, with rising cases, state officials urge residents to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions. They advise getting vaccinated as soon as possible, wearing masks in public places, practicing social distancing, and maintaining proper hygiene.

Michigan residents can find more information on COVID-19 data from the MDHHS. The state has established several regional vaccination sites, and citizens can book their vaccination appointments online.

The steady rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Michigan is a cause for concern, and authorities have asked citizens to take all necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Overall, this new class of COVID-19 subvariants is gaining traction in the United States after Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 dominated cases for several months. The subvariant known as XBB, or Gryphon, has garnered significant attention as experts speculate it may surpass its predecessors in prevalence.