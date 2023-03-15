Eagles Set to Release Pro Bowl Cornerback Darius Slay after Three Seasons

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay wants more interceptions this year. Photo by TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

In a move that may surprise many, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to release Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay after three seasons with the team. Sources informed NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the decision.

Garafolo added that the Eagles would designate Slay as a post-June 1 release to save $17.5 million in cap space in 2023, with $8.6 million in dead money this year. However, more than $13 million in dead money will be on the cap in 2024.

Slay, also known as "Big Play Slay," took to Twitter to bid farewell to the Eagles and their fans on Wednesday. The 32-year-old had recently been permitted to seek a trade while negotiating a possible extension with the team. However, the contract talks reportedly failed, and the Eagles opted to release him instead.

Acquired via trade from the Detroit Lions prior to the 2020 season, Slay spent three seasons as the Eagles' top cornerback, earning five Pro Bowl selections and totaling seven interceptions and 31 pass deflections. He signed a three-year, $50 million extension upon his arrival but was due to make over $26 million in 2023, making him a potential salary cap casualty.

With Slay's departure, the Eagles will need to fill a void at cornerback. Fourth-round picks Zech McPhearson is a potential starter opposite James Bradberry, who the team re-signed to a three-year contract on Tuesday. However, the Eagles may also be in the market for another veteran corner.

Slay is expected to generate significant interest as a free agent, with teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders potentially pursuing him. During his three seasons with the Eagles, Slay played in 52 games, earning two Pro Bowl selections and posting seven interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The Eagles' decision to release Slay was largely due to his $26.1 million cap hit, which made it difficult for the team to negotiate a restructured deal. With the post-June 1 designation, the team can save significant cap space in 2023 while still incurring some dead money.

Slay's release is one of many moves the Eagles have made this offseason to rebuild their roster. The team has already parted ways with several veteran players, including wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson. With a new coaching staff led by head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles will look to turn things around after a disappointing 2020 season.

As for Slay, he'll have a chance to prove his worth with a new team in 2023. Despite his age, he remains one of the top cornerbacks in the league and should generate significant interest on the open market.