Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Set to Release Pro Bowl Cornerback Darius Slay after Three Seasons

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SN3W_0lK2knFe00
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay wants more interceptions this year.Photo byTIM TAI / Staff Photographer

In a move that may surprise many, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to release Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay after three seasons with the team. Sources informed NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the decision.

Garafolo added that the Eagles would designate Slay as a post-June 1 release to save $17.5 million in cap space in 2023, with $8.6 million in dead money this year. However, more than $13 million in dead money will be on the cap in 2024.

Slay, also known as "Big Play Slay," took to Twitter to bid farewell to the Eagles and their fans on Wednesday. The 32-year-old had recently been permitted to seek a trade while negotiating a possible extension with the team. However, the contract talks reportedly failed, and the Eagles opted to release him instead.

Acquired via trade from the Detroit Lions prior to the 2020 season, Slay spent three seasons as the Eagles' top cornerback, earning five Pro Bowl selections and totaling seven interceptions and 31 pass deflections. He signed a three-year, $50 million extension upon his arrival but was due to make over $26 million in 2023, making him a potential salary cap casualty.

With Slay's departure, the Eagles will need to fill a void at cornerback. Fourth-round picks Zech McPhearson is a potential starter opposite James Bradberry, who the team re-signed to a three-year contract on Tuesday. However, the Eagles may also be in the market for another veteran corner.

Slay is expected to generate significant interest as a free agent, with teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders potentially pursuing him. During his three seasons with the Eagles, Slay played in 52 games, earning two Pro Bowl selections and posting seven interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The Eagles' decision to release Slay was largely due to his $26.1 million cap hit, which made it difficult for the team to negotiate a restructured deal. With the post-June 1 designation, the team can save significant cap space in 2023 while still incurring some dead money.

Slay's release is one of many moves the Eagles have made this offseason to rebuild their roster. The team has already parted ways with several veteran players, including wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson. With a new coaching staff led by head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles will look to turn things around after a disappointing 2020 season.

As for Slay, he'll have a chance to prove his worth with a new team in 2023. Despite his age, he remains one of the top cornerbacks in the league and should generate significant interest on the open market.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cornerback Darius Slay# Eagles# NBA# NFL

Comments / 0

Published by

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

Washington, DC
1K followers

More from Hamza Hayat

Contaminated Eyedrops Blamed for Death and Blindness: CDC Alert

A rare strain of drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa has been linked to one person's death and eight others' vision loss in 16 US states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified 68 patients with a bacterial infection likely caused by preservative-free eyedrops. Four people infected have been forced to have their eyes surgically removed. A Florida grandmother who lost sight after using the eyedrops is suing the makers of EzriCare Artificial Tears.

Read full story

North Korea Reports Nearly 800,000 Volunteers to Fight US

According to a report in North Korea's state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, around 800,000 students and workers have offered to join or reenlist the country's armed forces to combat the United States.

Read full story
10 comments
Long Beach, CA

The Mysterious Deaths of Female Soldiers in a Texas Military Base

Fort Hood Military Base Under Investigation Again Following Death of Female Soldier. Fort Hood, a Texas military base, is again under investigation after the death of another female soldier. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, a 20-year-old combat engineer from Long Beach, California, died on Monday at the base.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

Abandoned Baby Found in Snow Reunites with Dallas Couple After Four Decades

In the winter of 1982, Bob Hopkins and Bob Whisnant woke up to a snow-covered Kansas City morning. They shoveled a friend's driveway when Whisnant noticed something moving on the back porch. Upon closer inspection, they found a wrapped bundle with a pinned note.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

California Farmers Use Pickup Trucks to Stop Flooding and Save Crops

In the face of record rainfall causing widespread flooding in California's San Joaquin Valley, farmers are taking drastic measures to save their crops. One viral video shows farmers using their Chevy Silverados and Ford F-150s to plug a hole in a levee that threatened to flood a pistachio orchard.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Records Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 73 Deaths in One Week

Michigan has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the state recording over 7,000 new cases and 73 virus-related deaths in the last week alone. The numbers, released in Tuesday's update, bring the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 3,071,563, including 42,278 deaths. The figures are up from 3,064,125 cases and 42,205 deaths reported last week, including confirmed and probable cases.

Read full story
54 comments
California State

California Braces for Another Devastating Atmospheric River, Thousands Forced to Flee

California is under siege again as another powerful atmospheric river slams the state, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and the threat of landslides and flooding. The storm is the 11th to hit the West this season, causing significant damage to areas already devastated by recent flooding. Over 30 million residents across the state are under flood alerts, and thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Read full story
19 comments

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4: The Superior AI Model to ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-4, the much-anticipated version of the language model that powers the popular chatbot ChatGPT. The new model has better language skills and can respond to text and images. GPT-4 scored more highly on tests designed to measure intelligence and knowledge in humans and machines, making fewer blunders than its predecessor, GPT-3.

Read full story
Houston, TX

A 3-year-old girl accidentally kills her sister with a loaded gun

In another tragic incident involving children and firearms, a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in their Houston home. The Harris County Sheriff's office will investigate the incident and determine whether any adults will face charges.

Read full story

The Battle for Bakhmut: Ukraine and Russia Report Heavy Losses

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remains a focal point in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides report inflicting heavy losses on each other in recent days. Despite little strategic value, Bakhmut has become a key target for Russian commanders, who have struggled to deliver positive news to the Kremlin.

Read full story
8 comments

Arctic's Permafrost Could Release Zombie Viruses Trapped for Thousands of Years

Scientists warn that ancient viruses, frozen in the ground for thousands of years, could come back to life as the Arctic permafrost melts due to climate change. The permanently frozen layer beneath the Earth's surface is thawing as temperatures in the Arctic region rise. Researchers are concerned about the risk posed by the bacteria and viruses trapped inside.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars 2023: Nominations, Predictions, and How to Watch the Ceremony Live

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Ovation Hollywood, formerly known as the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As anticipation builds up toward the event, here is all you need to know about the nominations, predictions, and how to watch the ceremony live.

Read full story
California State

California Braces for Another Round of Flooding from Incoming Atmospheric River

This aerial photograph shows cars and homes engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro, California, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.Photo byJoel Edelson/AFP/Getty Images. As another atmospheric river approaches California, residents brace for yet another bout of flooding. The forthcoming storm is predicted to unleash a deluge of rain and snow upon the northern and central parts of the state on Monday, coinciding with the waning of the initial atmospheric river.

Read full story
3 comments
Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Red Tide Outbreak in Florida Causes Concerns for Public Health

Florida's southwest coast is experiencing a flare-up of toxic red tide algae, causing dead fish to wash up on beaches and residents to complain of burning eyes and breathing problems. This outbreak, which began in October of last year, has now caused the cancellation of the annual BeachFest in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, scheduled for next month.

Read full story
4 comments

The Untold Reality: High Number of American Deaths in Mexico

A recent incident involving the kidnapping of four Americans, two of whom were killed, by a Mexican drug cartel has drawn attention to the high number of American deaths in Mexico, with a significant percentage attributed to homicide.

Read full story
1 comments
Summers County, WV

Train Derailment in West Virginia Leaves Three Injured and Causes Fiery Fuel Spill

A train derailment in West Virginia caused by a rockslide injured three people, resulting in a fiery diesel fuel and oil spill on Wednesday morning. CSX reported that 22 empty train cars and four locomotives derailed in Summers County near the New River. The primary locomotive, which carried an engineer trainee, an engineer, and a conductor, caught fire, and the team suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville Police Officer Uses K9 to Brutally Attack Black Child

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a 90-page report on Wednesday that investigated the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government, revealing patterns of misconduct, excessive use of force, and discrimination.

Read full story
19 comments

Avril Lavigne Spotted Kissing Tyga in Paris Amid Mod Sun Breakup

Paris Fashion Week witnessed a budding romance between Avril Lavigne and Tyga. The duo was spotted getting cozy at a party thrown to celebrate actress Hunter Schafer's new campaign with Mugler.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Passenger Accused of Assaulting Flight Attendant and Attempting to Open Emergency Door

During a Sunday flight from Los Angeles to Boston, a United Airlines passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door and trying to stab a flight attendant.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy