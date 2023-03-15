OpenAI Unveils GPT-4: The Superior AI Model to ChatGPT

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XiQj_0lJbLeB300
OpenAI Unveils GPT-4: The Superior AI Model to ChatGPTPhoto byOpen AI (GPT 4)

OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-4, the much-anticipated version of the language model that powers the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

The new model has better language skills and can respond to text and images. GPT-4 scored more highly on tests designed to measure intelligence and knowledge in humans and machines, making fewer blunders than its predecessor, GPT-3.

According to OpenAI, GPT-4 exhibits "human-level performance" on many professional tests. On the simulated bar exam, the model achieved a score at the 90th percentile. In the SAT reading exam, the model scored at the 93rd percentile, while in the SAT math exam, the model's score was at the 89th percentile.

However, the company warns that GPT-4 is less capable than humans in many scenarios and still has known limitations, such as social biases, hallucinations, and adversarial prompts.

GPT-4 is a multimodal large language model that can respond to text and images. The model can respond to a photo of the contents of a fridge and provide recipes that use the pictured ingredients. Additionally, it can explain jokes by analyzing memes and telling users why they are funny.

OpenAI has announced that access to GPT-4 will be granted to waitlist sign-ups and premium ChatGPT Plus subscribers. However, access will be limited to text-only usage. OpenAI has not disclosed information regarding the hardware used to train the model or its size due to "the competitive landscape."

Although GPT-4 represents a significant improvement over its predecessor, it has flaws. The model is still prone to fabrication and social biases and can be abused. OpenAI's GPT-3 was adapted to create ChatGPT, a groundbreaking text-generation model that forced many people to rethink the potential of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI has made GPT-4 even bigger and better, marking its full transition from a non-profit research lab to a for-profit tech firm. The company has invested billions in the startup and used Microsoft Azure to train the model.

OpenAI has established a pricing system for its services, where customers will be charged roughly 3 cents per 750-word prompt and approximately 6 cents per 750-word response.

"A good multimodal model has been the holy grail of many big tech labs for the past couple of years," says Thomas Wolf, co-founder of Hugging Face, the AI startup behind the open-source large language model BLOOM. "But it has remained elusive." In theory, combining text and images could allow multimodal models to understand the world better.

Programmers will have the opportunity to incorporate AI into their applications through an API that will include the latest model. OpenAI's GPT-4 promises to be useful for various industries, including healthcare, finance, and e-commerce.

In conclusion, GPT-4 significantly advances language models and AI technology. It can respond to text and images, score high on tests designed to measure intelligence and knowledge, and exhibit "human-level performance."

However, the model still has known limitations, such as social biases and fabrication, and can be abused. OpenAI has made GPT-4 bigger and better, marking its transition from a non-profit research lab to a for-profit tech firm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# GPT 4# Chatgpt# OpenAI

Comments / 0

Published by

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

Washington, DC
1K followers

More from Hamza Hayat

Contaminated Eyedrops Blamed for Death and Blindness: CDC Alert

A rare strain of drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa has been linked to one person's death and eight others' vision loss in 16 US states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified 68 patients with a bacterial infection likely caused by preservative-free eyedrops. Four people infected have been forced to have their eyes surgically removed. A Florida grandmother who lost sight after using the eyedrops is suing the makers of EzriCare Artificial Tears.

Read full story

North Korea Reports Nearly 800,000 Volunteers to Fight US

According to a report in North Korea's state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, around 800,000 students and workers have offered to join or reenlist the country's armed forces to combat the United States.

Read full story
10 comments
Long Beach, CA

The Mysterious Deaths of Female Soldiers in a Texas Military Base

Fort Hood Military Base Under Investigation Again Following Death of Female Soldier. Fort Hood, a Texas military base, is again under investigation after the death of another female soldier. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, a 20-year-old combat engineer from Long Beach, California, died on Monday at the base.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

Abandoned Baby Found in Snow Reunites with Dallas Couple After Four Decades

In the winter of 1982, Bob Hopkins and Bob Whisnant woke up to a snow-covered Kansas City morning. They shoveled a friend's driveway when Whisnant noticed something moving on the back porch. Upon closer inspection, they found a wrapped bundle with a pinned note.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

California Farmers Use Pickup Trucks to Stop Flooding and Save Crops

In the face of record rainfall causing widespread flooding in California's San Joaquin Valley, farmers are taking drastic measures to save their crops. One viral video shows farmers using their Chevy Silverados and Ford F-150s to plug a hole in a levee that threatened to flood a pistachio orchard.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Records Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 73 Deaths in One Week

Michigan has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the state recording over 7,000 new cases and 73 virus-related deaths in the last week alone. The numbers, released in Tuesday's update, bring the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 3,071,563, including 42,278 deaths. The figures are up from 3,064,125 cases and 42,205 deaths reported last week, including confirmed and probable cases.

Read full story
54 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Set to Release Pro Bowl Cornerback Darius Slay after Three Seasons

In a move that may surprise many, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to release Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay after three seasons with the team. Sources informed NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the decision.

Read full story
California State

California Braces for Another Devastating Atmospheric River, Thousands Forced to Flee

California is under siege again as another powerful atmospheric river slams the state, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and the threat of landslides and flooding. The storm is the 11th to hit the West this season, causing significant damage to areas already devastated by recent flooding. Over 30 million residents across the state are under flood alerts, and thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Read full story
19 comments
Houston, TX

A 3-year-old girl accidentally kills her sister with a loaded gun

In another tragic incident involving children and firearms, a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in their Houston home. The Harris County Sheriff's office will investigate the incident and determine whether any adults will face charges.

Read full story

The Battle for Bakhmut: Ukraine and Russia Report Heavy Losses

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remains a focal point in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides report inflicting heavy losses on each other in recent days. Despite little strategic value, Bakhmut has become a key target for Russian commanders, who have struggled to deliver positive news to the Kremlin.

Read full story
8 comments

Arctic's Permafrost Could Release Zombie Viruses Trapped for Thousands of Years

Scientists warn that ancient viruses, frozen in the ground for thousands of years, could come back to life as the Arctic permafrost melts due to climate change. The permanently frozen layer beneath the Earth's surface is thawing as temperatures in the Arctic region rise. Researchers are concerned about the risk posed by the bacteria and viruses trapped inside.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars 2023: Nominations, Predictions, and How to Watch the Ceremony Live

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Ovation Hollywood, formerly known as the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As anticipation builds up toward the event, here is all you need to know about the nominations, predictions, and how to watch the ceremony live.

Read full story
California State

California Braces for Another Round of Flooding from Incoming Atmospheric River

This aerial photograph shows cars and homes engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro, California, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.Photo byJoel Edelson/AFP/Getty Images. As another atmospheric river approaches California, residents brace for yet another bout of flooding. The forthcoming storm is predicted to unleash a deluge of rain and snow upon the northern and central parts of the state on Monday, coinciding with the waning of the initial atmospheric river.

Read full story
3 comments
Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Red Tide Outbreak in Florida Causes Concerns for Public Health

Florida's southwest coast is experiencing a flare-up of toxic red tide algae, causing dead fish to wash up on beaches and residents to complain of burning eyes and breathing problems. This outbreak, which began in October of last year, has now caused the cancellation of the annual BeachFest in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, scheduled for next month.

Read full story
4 comments

The Untold Reality: High Number of American Deaths in Mexico

A recent incident involving the kidnapping of four Americans, two of whom were killed, by a Mexican drug cartel has drawn attention to the high number of American deaths in Mexico, with a significant percentage attributed to homicide.

Read full story
1 comments
Summers County, WV

Train Derailment in West Virginia Leaves Three Injured and Causes Fiery Fuel Spill

A train derailment in West Virginia caused by a rockslide injured three people, resulting in a fiery diesel fuel and oil spill on Wednesday morning. CSX reported that 22 empty train cars and four locomotives derailed in Summers County near the New River. The primary locomotive, which carried an engineer trainee, an engineer, and a conductor, caught fire, and the team suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville Police Officer Uses K9 to Brutally Attack Black Child

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a 90-page report on Wednesday that investigated the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government, revealing patterns of misconduct, excessive use of force, and discrimination.

Read full story
17 comments

Avril Lavigne Spotted Kissing Tyga in Paris Amid Mod Sun Breakup

Paris Fashion Week witnessed a budding romance between Avril Lavigne and Tyga. The duo was spotted getting cozy at a party thrown to celebrate actress Hunter Schafer's new campaign with Mugler.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Passenger Accused of Assaulting Flight Attendant and Attempting to Open Emergency Door

During a Sunday flight from Los Angeles to Boston, a United Airlines passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door and trying to stab a flight attendant.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy