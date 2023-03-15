OpenAI Unveils GPT-4: The Superior AI Model to ChatGPT Photo by Open AI (GPT 4)

OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-4, the much-anticipated version of the language model that powers the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

The new model has better language skills and can respond to text and images. GPT-4 scored more highly on tests designed to measure intelligence and knowledge in humans and machines, making fewer blunders than its predecessor, GPT-3.

According to OpenAI, GPT-4 exhibits "human-level performance" on many professional tests. On the simulated bar exam, the model achieved a score at the 90th percentile. In the SAT reading exam, the model scored at the 93rd percentile, while in the SAT math exam, the model's score was at the 89th percentile.

However, the company warns that GPT-4 is less capable than humans in many scenarios and still has known limitations, such as social biases, hallucinations, and adversarial prompts.

GPT-4 is a multimodal large language model that can respond to text and images. The model can respond to a photo of the contents of a fridge and provide recipes that use the pictured ingredients. Additionally, it can explain jokes by analyzing memes and telling users why they are funny.

OpenAI has announced that access to GPT-4 will be granted to waitlist sign-ups and premium ChatGPT Plus subscribers. However, access will be limited to text-only usage. OpenAI has not disclosed information regarding the hardware used to train the model or its size due to "the competitive landscape."

Although GPT-4 represents a significant improvement over its predecessor, it has flaws. The model is still prone to fabrication and social biases and can be abused. OpenAI's GPT-3 was adapted to create ChatGPT, a groundbreaking text-generation model that forced many people to rethink the potential of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI has made GPT-4 even bigger and better, marking its full transition from a non-profit research lab to a for-profit tech firm. The company has invested billions in the startup and used Microsoft Azure to train the model.

OpenAI has established a pricing system for its services, where customers will be charged roughly 3 cents per 750-word prompt and approximately 6 cents per 750-word response.

"A good multimodal model has been the holy grail of many big tech labs for the past couple of years," says Thomas Wolf, co-founder of Hugging Face, the AI startup behind the open-source large language model BLOOM. "But it has remained elusive." In theory, combining text and images could allow multimodal models to understand the world better.

Programmers will have the opportunity to incorporate AI into their applications through an API that will include the latest model. OpenAI's GPT-4 promises to be useful for various industries, including healthcare, finance, and e-commerce.

In conclusion, GPT-4 significantly advances language models and AI technology. It can respond to text and images, score high on tests designed to measure intelligence and knowledge, and exhibit "human-level performance."

However, the model still has known limitations, such as social biases and fabrication, and can be abused. OpenAI has made GPT-4 bigger and better, marking its transition from a non-profit research lab to a for-profit tech firm.