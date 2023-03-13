A 3-year-old girl accidentally kills her sister with a loaded gun

A 4-year-old girl is dead after being accidentally shot by her younger sister on Sunday evening. Photo by KTRK via CNN Newssource

In another tragic incident involving children and firearms, a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in their Houston home. The Harris County Sheriff's office will investigate the incident and determine whether any adults will face charges.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the shooting "very preventable" and stressed the need for responsible gun ownership. "It seems like another tragic story of a child getting access to a firearm and hurting someone else," he said at a news conference.

The shooting happened on Sunday evening at around 8 p.m. inside the sisters' apartment. Five adults and two children were present at the time of the shooting. The investigation is still in its preliminary phase. The two young children were left without proper adult supervision in a bedroom despite the unclear circumstances. As a result, the 3-year-old obtained a semi-automatic pistol which was loaded and unintentionally shot their older sibling.

Family members heard a single gunshot and rushed to the bedroom, where they found the 4-year-old unresponsive on the floor. They picked up the gun, secured it, and called 911, but it was too late. The 4-year-old died at the scene.

The tragic incident has highlighted the importance of responsible gun ownership, especially when children are involved. The Houston Police Department recently launched a gun-safe distribution program to encourage gun owners to store firearms safely. Sheriff Gonzalez urged gun owners to go beyond telling children not to touch weapons and to secure their firearms properly. "We've got to do a little bit more," he said. "We see far too many tragic situations like this unfold."

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. "Everyone's impacted, a community's impacted when a child loses their life in this way," said Sheriff Gonzalez. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are expected to release more details in the coming days.