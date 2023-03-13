The Battle for Bakhmut: Ukraine and Russia Report Heavy Losses

Ukraine and Russia Report Heavy Losses Photo by AFP

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remains a focal point in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides report inflicting heavy losses on each other in recent days. Despite little strategic value, Bakhmut has become a key target for Russian commanders, who have struggled to deliver positive news to the Kremlin.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian forces have suffered more than 1,100 deaths in the past week, with an additional 1,500 seriously injured. Zelensky also reported the destruction of Russian equipment and ammunition depots, although The Washington Post could not independently verify these claims. Russia, for its part, claims to have killed more than 220 Ukrainian service members over the past 24 hours.

The months-long battle for Bakhmut has been costly for both sides, with analysts estimating between 20,000 and 30,000 Russian troops killed or injured in and around the city.

Ukrainian commanders have committed significant resources to defending Bakhmut, hoping to tie down Russian forces and prevent any further offensives in the coming months.

The paramilitary group Wagner Group, which the Kremlin backs, has been central to the Russian assault on Bakhmut. Its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has staked his reputation on seizing the city.

However, Ukrainian ground forces have held strong, with Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi reporting that the Wagner Group is attacking his troops from multiple directions to break through their defenses and advance towards the central districts of the town.

The situation in Bakhmut remains perilous for those who remain, with four people injured in the city on Monday alone, according to Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Western officials have warned that Russian forces continue bringing more equipment and troops to the area.

Despite the ongoing fighting in Bakhmut and other parts of eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has remained defiant, calling the city "the fortress of our morale" during a visit to Washington in December. He even gave a Bakhmut flag to the US Congress as a symbol of resistance.

The BBC could not verify the casualty figures reported by either side, but the Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, said that Moscow's offense was stalling. Wagner Group fighters are reportedly becoming increasingly pinned in urban areas, making it difficult to make significant advances.

In total, seven residents were injured across the whole Donetsk region on Monday, according to Mr. Kyrylenko. There were also 47 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia and widespread reports of shelling across much of the Donbas region.

As the battle for Bakhmut rages on, it remains to be seen how long the conflict will last and how many more lives will be lost. Both sides appear determined to prevail, but the toll on civilians and soldiers continues to mount.