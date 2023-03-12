Arctic's Permafrost Could Release Zombie Viruses Trapped for Thousands of Years

A carcass of an Ice Age cave bear found on Great Lyakhovsky Island, in northern Russia, unearthed by thawing permafrost. Photo by North-Eastern Federal University via AP

Scientists warn that ancient viruses, frozen in the ground for thousands of years, could come back to life as the Arctic permafrost melts due to climate change.

The permanently frozen layer beneath the Earth's surface is thawing as temperatures in the Arctic region rise. Researchers are concerned about the risk posed by the bacteria and viruses trapped inside.

In a study published in Viruses in February, French researcher Jean-Michel Claverie and his team revealed that they had successfully isolated and revived several ancient viruses from the permafrost.

These included a giant virus strain (Pithovirus) found in a 27,000-year-old permafrost sample containing mammoth wool, and most of the virus isolates were of the Pandoraviridae family, which infect amoebae.

Claverie and his team have focused on reviving prehistoric viruses targeting single-celled amoebae instead of animals or humans to minimize the risk. However, they warned that unknown viruses might be released as the permafrost continues to thaw.

They also noted that although modern antibiotics could control an epidemic caused by a revived prehistoric pathogenic bacterium, plant, animal, or human diseases caused by the revival of an unknown virus would have no specific treatment or vaccine immediately available.

The permafrost thawing has already been linked to anthrax outbreaks in reindeer in Siberia, where hot summers caused ancient anthrax spores to resurface from animal burial grounds.

Claverie and his team warned that the risk of exposure to unknown viruses would increase as permafrost thawing continues to accelerate due to global warming and more people populate the Arctic.

While scientists in Russia hunt for "paleoviruses" in permafrost-preserved remains of ancient animals, Claverie and his team are exploring the potential of their findings on Acanthamoeba-infecting viruses to extend to numerous DNA viruses that can infect both humans and animals.

However, they cautioned that it is impossible to estimate how long these viruses could remain infectious once exposed to outdoor conditions, such as UV light, oxygen, and heat, or how likely they are to infect a suitable host in the interval.