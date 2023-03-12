Oscars 2023: Nominations, Predictions, and How to Watch the Ceremony Live

Photo by Getty Images

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Ovation Hollywood, formerly known as the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As anticipation builds up toward the event, here is all you need to know about the nominations, predictions, and how to watch the ceremony live.

Nominations and Predictions

This year's awards season has been one of the most unpredictable in recent years, with winners varying across major precursor events like the SAG Awards, Baftas, and Golden Globes. However, some films and actors have emerged as strong contenders for the prestigious Oscars.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the favorite to win Best Picture, having had a successful awards season. It faces stiff competition from "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," among others.

In the acting categories, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeoh are the frontrunners, but three of the four categories are too close to call. Ke Huy Quan is the only acting category award pundit confident about winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Best Actor in a tight race between Brendan Fraser for his role in "The Whale" and Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in "Elvis." Best Actress is also a dead heat, with Michelle Yeoh's momentum challenging early frontrunner Cate Blanchett's performance in "Tár." Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress category has a three-way race between Angela Bassett ("Wakanda Forever"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), and Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

How to Watch the Ceremony Live

The Academy Awards will be available to stream live on several TV platforms with ABC, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Cable subscribers can watch the ceremony free from their local ABC station or log in with their cable provider on the ABC website or app.

Red carpet coverage will be available on the ABC News YouTube channel, starting at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT. E! will also air its red carpet coverage on its channel at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT, but it's only available via cable or a streaming subscription that carries the network.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time, and it promises to be an exciting event, with predictions for the winners harder to make than ever before.