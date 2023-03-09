The Untold Reality: High Number of American Deaths in Mexico

Security forces in Michoacan state, Mexico.Photo byAlan Ortega/Reuters

A recent incident involving the kidnapping of four Americans, two of whom were killed, by a Mexican drug cartel has drawn attention to the high number of American deaths in Mexico, with a significant percentage attributed to homicide.

From January to June 2022, 115 U.S. citizens died in Mexico, with 25 being homicides, per the U.S. State Department data. In 2021, 203 deaths were recorded, including 75 homicides.

The data suggest an average of about 194 U.S. deaths in Mexico annually, with 60 homicides yearly. Roughly 30% of U.S. fatalities in Mexico result from interpersonal violence, implying that another individual is involved, as per the available data.

From January 2020 to June 2022, there were only seven reported U.S. citizen deaths in Canada, and none of them were attributed to homicide. As per the U.S. Department of Commerce data, a much larger number of American tourists travel to Mexico than Canada, with approximately 26.2 million U.S. citizens using air transportation to travel to and from Mexico in 2022.

Mexico's homicide rate is also significantly higher than that of the U.S., with 28 deaths per 100,000 people in the country in 2020, compared to 7 per 100,000 in the U.S., according to World Bank figures.

Numerous armed criminal groups in Mexico, who often target U.S. citizens as high-value assets, could contribute to the country's elevated number of American fatalities.

The most recent four American victims of gang violence were reported en route to Matamoros for cosmetic surgery, which is typically more affordable than in the United States. Unfortunately, they got caught in the crossfire of a skirmish between warring cartels, leading to their abduction.

Due to the danger of violence in certain regions, such as Sinaloa and, most recently, Matamoros, "do not travel," the U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued alerts since January.

The Mexican government has taken steps to combat the high level of violence in the country, including deploying the military and National Guard to assist in law enforcement efforts. However, many argue that these efforts have not been sufficient in reducing the high number of homicides in the country.

The U.S. government has also taken steps to protect American citizens traveling to Mexico, including issuing travel warnings and advising caution in certain areas. However, it is ultimately up to individual travelers to assess the risks and make informed decisions about their travel plans.

The recent incident involving the kidnapping and killing of Americans highlights the need for continued vigilance and caution when traveling to Mexico, particularly in areas with high levels of violence and criminal activity.

Source: Newsweek

