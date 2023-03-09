Train Derailment in West Virginia Leaves Three Injured and Causes Fiery Fuel Spill

A train derailment in West Virginia caused by a rockslide injured three people, resulting in a fiery diesel fuel and oil spill on Wednesday Photo by Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP

A train derailment in West Virginia caused by a rockslide injured three people, resulting in a fiery diesel fuel and oil spill on Wednesday morning.

CSX reported that 22 empty train cars and four locomotives derailed in Summers County near the New River. The primary locomotive, which carried an engineer trainee, an engineer, and a conductor, caught fire, and the team suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The unoccupied locomotive was partially in the river after the derailment, causing an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil to spill.

The company quickly deployed environmental containment measures to control the spill. Various state agencies are monitoring the situation, and downstream public water systems have been alerted and are watching for any possible public health consequences.

The derailment happened in a remote area in the New River National Park and Preserve, south of Sandstone. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division stated that no homes had to be evacuated due to the accident. The agency further stated that no roads were blocked, and the situation is closely monitored.

CSX Transportation said employee and community safety is their top priority as they send teams to assess the situation and develop recovery plans.

The derailment occurred when an empty coal train hit a rockslide along the tracks. The incident highlighted the ongoing issue of rockslides along rail routes and their dangers.

Rail transportation is a crucial part of the economy in West Virginia, with coal and other minerals being the primary commodities transported. The state's rugged terrain and mountainous regions pose a significant challenge to rail operators. Incidents like this can be costly for the industry and the communities that depend on it.

Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the importance of ongoing maintenance and vigilance in the transportation industry to prevent accidents and minimize their impact when they do occur.

The injured crew members are currently receiving medical attention, and CSX Transportation has stated that they will provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.