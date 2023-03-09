Louisville Police Officer Uses K9 to Brutally Attack Black Child

A Louisville police officer leads a bomb-sniffing dog around the base of Thomas. Photo by Pat McDonogh, courier journal

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a 90-page report on Wednesday that investigated the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government, revealing patterns of misconduct, excessive use of force, and discrimination.

Among the DOJ's findings, the report exposed two incidents of "unlawful" police dog releases, leading to severe injuries to innocent people, including a 14-year-old Black boy.

According to the DOJ report, the Louisville Metro Police officer released his police dog while searching for a home invasion suspect without warning. The dog attacked the 14-year-old Black boy lying on the ground. The officer ordered the dog to bite the child at least seven times, leading to severe injuries to his arm and back, requiring hospitalization.

During the incident, the teen pleaded for help, saying, "OK! OK! Help! Get the dog, please!" while officers stood over him and shouted orders for about 30 seconds "while the dog gnawed on his arm."

Shockingly, an officer shouted, "Stop fighting my dog!" despite video evidence showing the boy lying still with one arm behind his back and the other in the dog's mouth.

The DOJ report concluded that using force in both police dog incidents was excessive, with officers ordering the dogs to bite people who were not resisting and trying to comply with orders.

The DOJ expressed serious concerns that these uses of force were punitive, revealing the officers' dangerous lack of self-control and subjecting innocent individuals to excruciating uses of force beyond lawful limits.

Specific questions about the incident involving the 14-year-old boy were left unaddressed by the Louisville Metro Police Department. The department issued a statement saying they had just received the DOJ report and would conduct a thorough review of the incident by command staff.

After Breonna Taylor was killed in March 2020, a two-year investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government began. The DOJ report is a part of this broader investigation.

The DOJ's investigation revealed that the police department and government agency exhibited a pattern or practice of conduct that deprived people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law.

The report's findings come when police accountability and reform are in the national spotlight. Communities across the United States are demanding justice and reforms to address police brutality, racial profiling, and the excessive use of force by law enforcement.

The DOJ's report on the Louisville Metro Police Department highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to end police brutality, promote accountability, and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Source: Insider