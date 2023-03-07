Avril Lavigne Spotted Kissing Tyga in Paris Amid Mod Sun Breakup Photo by Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week witnessed a budding romance between Avril Lavigne and Tyga. The duo was spotted getting cozy at a party thrown to celebrate actress Hunter Schafer's new campaign with Mugler.

Photos show the "Complicated" singer, 38, and "Rack City" rapper, 33, holding hands and cuddling each other throughout the evening. At one point, Tyga leaned in to kiss Lavigne, who had her arms wrapped around his neck.

This news comes just two weeks after Lavigne's rep confirmed that she had ended her engagement with Mod Sun, her fiancé of nearly a year. Although Mod Sun's representative said that the two were engaged as of three days before he left for tour, Lavigne's spokesperson stated that they had indeed broken up.

Before this sighting, Lavigne and Tyga had been spotted having dinner with friends in Malibu during President's Day weekend. Sources close to the situation at the time said the two were "just friends."

However, the pair have decided to take their relationship to the next level. Lavigne and Tyga attended Courrèges' fashion show earlier this month in Paris, although they did not pose for photos together.

Tyga is no stranger to high-profile relationships, having dated Kylie Jenner on and off from 2014 to 2017. He also dated Blac Chyna from 2011 to 2014, with whom he shares a son named King Cairo, and was previously married to Jordan Craig from 2010 to 2011.

Conversely, Lavigne has been relatively low-key about her dating life since her divorce from Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2015.

Despite the rumors and photos, Lavigne and Tyga have not officially confirmed their relationship status. Only time will tell if this budding romance will continue to flourish.