United Airlines Passenger Accused of Assaulting Flight Attendant and Attempting to Open Emergency Door. Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

During a Sunday flight from Los Angeles to Boston, a United Airlines passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door and trying to stab a flight attendant.

The accused, identified as 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres, was apprehended by fellow passengers after allegedly trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon. Torres reportedly told police that he broke the spoon to create a weapon and believed the flight attendant was attempting to kill him, prompting him to attack first.

Approximately 45 minutes before the plane's arrival, the crew received an alert regarding a deactivated door between the first class and coach sections, which initiated the incident.

Prosecutors claim that Torres had moved the door's locking handle out of the fully locked position and disarmed the emergency slide arming lever, indicating his intent to open the door and jump out of the plane.

When a flight attendant confronted Torres, he allegedly responded by asking if cameras were showing that he had tampered with the door before attacking the attendant.

Fellow passengers were able to subdue Torres and prevent any further escalation of the incident. According to one of the passengers, Simik Ghookasian, a group of about five people, including himself, tackled Torres and pulled the spoon and a cigarette lighter from his possession.

They held him down for the remainder of the flight until it landed safely in Boston.

A single accusation was made against Torres, citing his use of a dangerous weapon to interfere with or attempt to interfere with flight crew members and attendants. He made an initial appearance in court on Monday and was detained, with a scheduled return to court on Thursday.

In response to the incident, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO, called for creating a banned disruptive passenger list and urged Congress to pass the Protection from Abusive Passengers Act.

The organization's president, Sara Nelson, emphasized that such incidents risk the safety of crew members and can hinder their ability to respond to medical, safety, or security emergencies.

United Airlines thanked the crew and passengers for their quick action in handling the situation, and the flight landed safely with no injuries reported.