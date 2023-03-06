Atlanta, NY

Protesters Set Fire to Vehicles at Planned Police Training Site in Atlanta

Hamza Hayat

Protesters Set Fire to Vehicles at Planned Police Training Site in Atlanta.Photo bySean Keenan for The New York Times

A group of activists caused damage to vehicles at the site of a proposed police and fire training center in Atlanta's outskirts on Sunday. The protesters set fire to police, construction vehicles, and a trailer and launched fireworks at nearby officers, causing chaos and destruction.

The incident happened on the second day of a weeklong series of demonstrations against the planned 85-acre campus, which protesters have nicknamed "Cop City."

The complex would comprise classrooms, an amphitheater, and areas for law enforcement officers to simulate shootouts and high-speed chases, while firefighters can practice driving fire trucks and battling blazes.

The development of the training site has prompted concerns among environmental advocates, who want to preserve the 1,000-acre forested area, and activists opposed to the increased militarization of local police forces.

The Atlanta City Council authorized the project in 2021, and tensions have escalated between police officers and protesters over the past few months. In January, a confrontation between police and demonstrators resulted in the death of a protester and a seriously injured state trooper.

On Sunday, many demonstrators dressed in black and camouflage, with their faces covered, marched through tall grass and mud to the construction site, uprooting small fences. As vehicles were set ablaze, the police initially looked on but later intervened, converging on the main area where the music was playing and making arrests.

Atlanta Police Department has remained silent on the matter while a nonprofit organization, the Atlanta Police Foundation, has taken up the task of raising funds for the estimated $90 million cost of the DeKalb County center. Protests against the development began over the weekend, including a rally, a march through South River Forest, and a music and arts festival organized by activists who oppose the project.

The incident has highlighted the ongoing tension between police and protesters, with concerns over the militarization of law enforcement and environmental preservation at the heart of the issue. The construction of the planned training center is likely to face further opposition, and the incident on Sunday is unlikely to be the last of its kind.

