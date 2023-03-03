Lufthansa Flight Diverted to Dulles Airport After Turbulence Injures Crew and 7 Passengers

A photo shows inside the cabin of Lufthansa flight 469 as the turbulence sends seven to hospital. Photo by Courtesy of Ecaterina Fadhel

A Lufthansa flight from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, encountered severe turbulence on Wednesday evening, causing panic and chaos on board. The Airbus A330-300 was flying 37,000 feet over Tennessee when it suddenly dropped twice in about 20 seconds, injuring a flight attendant and sending seven passengers to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, a flight attendant serving drinks at the time of the incident was thrown up and hit the ceiling before dropping down again. “He was standing up serving drinks, so he had no way to brace himself,” one passenger said. “At one of the drops, he literally hit the ceiling and dropped down and was completely horizontal.”

Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, was also on board the flight and documented the chaos on her Instagram account.

She shared a video of the aftermath of the turbulence, showing the cabin in disarray with belongings scattered everywhere. “I was told the plane dropped almost 4,000 feet, and 7 people went to the hospital. Everything was flying everywhere,” she wrote in the caption.

The Lufthansa flight was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport, where it landed safely at around 9:10 p.m. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed that seven passengers were treated at local hospitals.

In a statement, Lufthansa expressed regret for the incident and thanked the crew for handling the situation. “Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew affected by this incident. We are working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the turbulence and provide any necessary support to those affected,” the airline said.

Passengers praised the efforts of the crew, who they said remained calm throughout the ordeal. “The crew did a great job of keeping everyone calm and ensuring we landed safely,” said one passenger.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following safety protocols on flights, including wearing seat belts at all times, even when the seat belt sign is turned off.

As of now, the FAA is investigating the incident to determine what caused the turbulence.