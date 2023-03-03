Rapper Travis Scott Wanted by NYPD for Alleged Nightclub Assault

Travis Scott, here in September of 2021, will perform at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

New York City - Travis Scott, the popular American rapper and songwriter is being sought by the New York Police Department (NYPD) following an alleged altercation at Club Nebula in Midtown Manhattan on March 1.

The NYPD reported that the incident occurred after a verbal dispute escalated. Scott allegedly punched a sound engineer on the left side of the face and caused $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and video screen.

The NYPD is currently reviewing club Nebula's surveillance footage. Scott's spokesperson, the club management, the musician's lawyer, and a talent booker who arranged the post-show party have issued statements. However, neither Scott nor the NYPD has responded to media requests for comment.

Scott had been attending rapper Don Toliver's show at the nearby Irving Plaza before going to Nebula for the afterparty with Toliver and others. Following the alleged altercation, Scott fled in a car west on 41st Street.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2021, he faced lawsuits after ten people died and over 20 were hospitalized during his annual Astroworld Festival in Houston due to a crowd rush. Scott also faced charges in 2015 and 2017 related to bypassing security protocols and encouraging concertgoers to rush the stage.

Despite this, the rapper is scheduled to perform at this weekend's Rolling Loud festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California, on March 5, the day after rapper Kodak Black performs.

The incident involving Scott comes as rapper Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, has been ordered by a Florida judge to attend drug rehab for 30 days after allegedly testing positive for fentanyl, which violated his bail terms.

Scott's longtime girlfriend and reality TV star, Kylie Jenner, has not commented on the incident. The couple has two children together.