Russian Su-25 ‘Flying Tank’ Destroyed by Ukrainian Military in Avdiivka Region. Photo by ukrinform

Recently, a video of the remains of a Russian Su-25 aircraft has been circulating on social media. The footage, reportedly shot by a Ukrainian soldier, shows the aftermath of the plane being shot down in the Avdiivka region.

The video shows a Ukrainian soldier walking through a wooded area with broken branches and trees scattered around. The plane's wreckage, including warped pieces of metal and the aircraft's wings, can be seen strewn over the ground.

According to a post by the Ukrainian 110th Mechanized Brigade, the plane was taken down by a Ukrainian man-portable air defense system (MANPAD) on Sunday. The pilot of the plane was captured alive. The Ukrainian military claims that the aircraft was shot down in “revenge” after Russian airstrikes hit an important industrial facility in the region.

The recent conflict between Ukraine and Russia has escalated in the Avdiivka region over the past few days. The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian bombardment destroyed a town near Avdiivka, including a newly built school, over the weekend.

In a nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the Ukrainian military for the successful strike against the Russian plane. The Russian Su-25 is known as a ‘flying tank’ because it can withstand significant damage and continue flying.

The Ukrainian military claims that the successful strike against the Su-25 is a significant victory against the Russian military, which has been accused of supporting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. The conflict in the region has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people and has been ongoing since 2014.

The shooting down of the Su-25 is likely to escalate tensions between Ukraine and Russia further. Both countries have accused each other of violating ceasefires and engaging in aggressive military actions in the region. The international community has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, but a lasting peace agreement has not been reached.