University of Houston's Jamal Shead Receives National Recognition as a "Glue Guy

Jamal Shead, the starting point guard for the University of Houston basketball team, has been named one of the top "glue guys" in college basketball.

Shead has been a key player in Houston's historic season, with the team currently sitting atop both major polls, leading the country in NET ranking and KenPom's adjusted efficiency metrics.

While much of the national recognition for Houston's success has gone to senior Marcus Sasser, who was recently named one of the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists, Shead's contribution has been noticed.

In an article for College Hoops Today, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein recently named Shead one of the top 10 glue guys in college basketball.

Rothstein highlighted Shead's ability to adapt to his role on the team and his impact both on and off the court. Shead leads the Cougars in assists and is tied for first in steals, but his value to the team goes beyond his statistics. He logs the most minutes per game for a team that ranks in the top five nationally on offense and defense, according to KenPom.

Shead has also positively impacted off the court, partnering with New Leaf Real Estate for a NIL deal that centers around mentoring young basketball players in Houston.

Houston will honor Sasser, Darius Bowser, and Reggie Chaney as part of their senior night festivities during their final home game on Thursday against Wichita State. The team will travel to Memphis for Sunday's regular-season finale before heading into March Madness.

With a 27-2, Houston is considered one of the top contenders to win the NCAA Tournament. Shead's contribution as a glue guy is a key factor in the team's success and has earned him well-deserved recognition on a national level.

