Ohio Residents Demand Answers and Relocation from Railroad Operator after Toxic Train Derailment

Portions of the Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed are seen in this photo taken a day after the derailment. Photo by Gene J. Puskar/AP

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, who claim they still suffer from illnesses nearly a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in their town, confronted the railroad operator on Thursday, demanding answers and asking if they will be relocated from their homes. The residents fear living in their homes due to potential exposure to toxic chemicals.

Norfolk Southern, the railroad operator, announced they were ready to move more contaminated soil from under the tracks. Still, the possibility of buying homes and relocating people out of East Palestine has yet to be discussed, according to Darrell Wilson, the railroad's assistant vice president of government relations.

Despite reassurances from state and federal officials about air and water testing, many residents fear the long-term effects of potential exposure to dioxins. These toxic chemical compounds can remain in the environment for long periods. The US Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern to begin testing for dioxins.

During a community meeting, Debra Shore from the EPA stated that despite consistent tests showing the air in the village was safe, residents expressed disbelief and frustration, accusing her of lying. This was due to the fact that the railroad opened the tracks shortly after a derailment occurred without removing contaminated soil underneath.

Following an investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board determined that a fire had originated from a crucial component of the tank cars, which had melted due to toxic chemicals.

Consequently, federal authorities warned railcar owners to examine their fleets for comparable deficiencies. During the investigation, it was discovered that the aluminum covers on the pressure relief valves of three out of the five tank cars transporting vinyl chloride had melted, and fragments of the metal were discovered in the vicinity of the valves.

The Norfolk Southern CEO explained that the valves' failure was the reason behind the decision to breach the cars and burn off the vinyl chloride, causing a toxic fire and evacuating half of East Palestine.

The railroad expressed remorse and began a cleanup effort, including the removal of over 2 million gallons of water and liquid waste and 1400 tons of solid waste. The contaminated soil is expected to be completely removed by the end of April, provided they start immediately.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a safety warning to tank car owners, urging them to check if their cars have aluminum covers over the valves and recommending the industry-standard switch to steel covers.

Despite officials assuring that there were no harmful levels of toxic chemicals in the air or water around the derailment, many residents expressed concerns. The derailment was caused by an overheating bearing, resulting in 38 cars, including 11 with hazardous materials, derailing.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is focused on ensuring the cleanup and recovery of the town, with Norfolk Southern's CEO agreeing to testify in Congress. Members of Congress and the Biden administration have proposed rail safety reforms, but major freight railroads are waiting for the NTSB's investigation to be complete before making significant changes.