Houston Experiences Dust Storm as Haboob Sweeps Across Texas. Photo by Getty Images

Houston residents woke up to a hazy morning on Monday as a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, hit the city. Before sweeping into Houston, the storm originated in New Mexico and affected West Texas cities, including Lubbock. The haboob was carried by a weak cold front that moved into the city, according to meteorologist Tim Pandajis from KHOU.

The haboob was intensified by hurricane-strength winds of over 70 miles an hour and an enduring La Niña weather pattern that has caused drought-like conditions in the High Plains over the past three years.

These conditions have led to Lubbock and nearby areas being placed under a red flag fire warning. People in medically-sensitive groups, such as those with allergies and asthma, have been issued air quality alerts as far east as the Brazos River Valley.

Strong straight-line winds in the treeless and hill-free High Plains of Texas lead to frequent dust storms and haboobs. The latest haboob in June 2022 was massive, stretching from Amarillo to Midland.

Although Houston experiences dust storms regularly, the dust usually comes from the Saharan Desert through the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of the origin, dust storms and haboobs can cause traffic disruptions due to low visibility and respiratory problems, particularly for sensitivities.

During a week of severe weather across the United States, which has brought early-season tornados to Oklahoma and snow to Los Angeles, the haboob strikes. As the dust storm subsides, Houstonians may be treated to some spectacular sunsets later this week, according to meteorologist Tim Pandajis.

The haboob serves as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for extreme weather conditions. It is recommended that people stay indoors during dust storms and avoid any outdoor activities until the air quality improves. Those with respiratory conditions should take extra precautions and have the necessary medication. Stay tuned for further updates on the weather situation in Houston and the United States.