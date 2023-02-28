New Jersey Man Tries to Board Plane with AR-15, Handguns, Taser, and Fake Marshal Badge

NJ Man Arrested for Attempting to Board Plane with Weapons and Fake Marshal Badge. Photo by (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

New Jersey Man Arrested for Attempting to Board a Plane with Firearms and Fake Marshal Badge.

On December 30th, a man from New Jersey was taken into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport when he attempted to board a flight while carrying an AR-15 rifle, handguns, a Taser, and a counterfeit U.S. Marshal's badge.

Seretse Clouden, a previously convicted felon, faced charges of unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition. Additionally, he was charged with fraudulent possession of an identification document and an authentication feature of the United States.

According to the federal complaint, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two .40 caliber Glock magazines with ammunition during a routine screening of Clouden's checked luggage destined for Fort Lauderdale. A further search of his luggage revealed a ballistic vest carrier with the words "Deputy Marshal," which prompted agents to notify the U.S. Marshals Service.

When Clouden's luggage was taken off the plane, law enforcement officials discovered several weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, a .40 caliber handgun, a Taser, a spring-loaded knife, and an expandable baton. They also found a .308 caliber rifle, "United States Marshal" identification papers, complete with Clouden's name and photograph, and a badge. Despite this, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Clouden had never been a member of their organization.

Clouden's guilty plea for unlawful possession of a weapon in 2016 resulted in him being charged as a convicted felon for possessing firearms and ammunition unlawfully. The charge he faces now can lead to a fine of up to $250,000 and a maximum sentence of 10 years. Additionally, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years, a fine, or both, for the fraudulent possession of an identification document.

The TSA spokesperson, R. Carter Langston, said in a statement that firearms should not be anywhere near checkpoints, and there is a legally permissible way to bring firearms in checked baggage. This involves legally carrying a firearm in your jurisdiction, declaring it with the airline, and packing it properly in a hard-sided and locked case.

So far this year, the TSA has intercepted more than 800 firearms at airport checkpoints, and they set a record in 2022 by intercepting more than 6,500 firearms at airport checkpoints in the U.S. Firearms were discovered in 262 airports, with 88% of them being loaded.

Clouden's attempt to board a plane with firearms and a fake marshal badge is a serious offense that could result in a significant sentence. The TSA reminds travelers that firearms should not be near checkpoints and should be properly declared and packed if transported in checked luggage.