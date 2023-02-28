Newark, NJ

New Jersey Man Tries to Board Plane with AR-15, Handguns, Taser, and Fake Marshal Badge

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcjlw_0l2Y8kLO00
NJ Man Arrested for Attempting to Board Plane with Weapons and Fake Marshal Badge.Photo by(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

New Jersey Man Arrested for Attempting to Board a Plane with Firearms and Fake Marshal Badge.

On December 30th, a man from New Jersey was taken into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport when he attempted to board a flight while carrying an AR-15 rifle, handguns, a Taser, and a counterfeit U.S. Marshal's badge.

Seretse Clouden, a previously convicted felon, faced charges of unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition. Additionally, he was charged with fraudulent possession of an identification document and an authentication feature of the United States.

According to the federal complaint, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two .40 caliber Glock magazines with ammunition during a routine screening of Clouden's checked luggage destined for Fort Lauderdale. A further search of his luggage revealed a ballistic vest carrier with the words "Deputy Marshal," which prompted agents to notify the U.S. Marshals Service.

When Clouden's luggage was taken off the plane, law enforcement officials discovered several weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, a .40 caliber handgun, a Taser, a spring-loaded knife, and an expandable baton. They also found a .308 caliber rifle, "United States Marshal" identification papers, complete with Clouden's name and photograph, and a badge. Despite this, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Clouden had never been a member of their organization.

Clouden's guilty plea for unlawful possession of a weapon in 2016 resulted in him being charged as a convicted felon for possessing firearms and ammunition unlawfully. The charge he faces now can lead to a fine of up to $250,000 and a maximum sentence of 10 years. Additionally, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years, a fine, or both, for the fraudulent possession of an identification document.

The TSA spokesperson, R. Carter Langston, said in a statement that firearms should not be anywhere near checkpoints, and there is a legally permissible way to bring firearms in checked baggage. This involves legally carrying a firearm in your jurisdiction, declaring it with the airline, and packing it properly in a hard-sided and locked case.

So far this year, the TSA has intercepted more than 800 firearms at airport checkpoints, and they set a record in 2022 by intercepting more than 6,500 firearms at airport checkpoints in the U.S. Firearms were discovered in 262 airports, with 88% of them being loaded.

Clouden's attempt to board a plane with firearms and a fake marshal badge is a serious offense that could result in a significant sentence. The TSA reminds travelers that firearms should not be near checkpoints and should be properly declared and packed if transported in checked luggage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

Washington, DC
745 followers

More from Hamza Hayat

Atlanta, NY

Protesters Set Fire to Vehicles at Planned Police Training Site in Atlanta

A group of activists caused damage to vehicles at the site of a proposed police and fire training center in Atlanta's outskirts on Sunday. The protesters set fire to police, construction vehicles, and a trailer and launched fireworks at nearby officers, causing chaos and destruction.

Read full story
Frederick, MD

Deadly Tanker Crash in Maryland Sparks Home Fires and Devastation

According to authorities, a fuel tanker crash on a Maryland highway has left one person dead and homes and cars ablaze. The accident happened on Saturday when the truck, carrying approximately 8,650 gallons of fuel, overturned and hit a tree before exploding on U.S. 15 in Frederick, located about an hour west of Baltimore. The incident caused a massive blaze, with flames shooting into the sky and a huge plume of black smoke blanketing the area.

Read full story
Wellington, FL

Family Takes Legal Action Against Airbnb Over Toddler's Overdose Death in Florida Rental

In August 2021, a 19-month-old girl named Enora Lavenir died of a fentanyl overdose while staying at a vacation rental in Wellington, Florida, owned by Airbnb. Her family, who hailed from Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, is now suing not only Airbnb but also the property owner, the rental's manager, and a previous renter who had hosted a party in the unit two weeks prior to the child's death. The tragic incident has left the family devastated.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, OH

Another Train Derails in Ohio a Month After Toxic Wreck

Ohio residents were ordered to shelter in place on Saturday following another train derailment in the state. The 212-car train belonging to Northern Suffolk derailed at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park in Springfield, with around 20 box cars toppling off the tracks.

Read full story
15 comments

Canadian Schoolteacher with Size-Z Prosthetic Breasts Put on Paid Leave

Kayla Lemieux, a high school teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Canada, has been placed on paid leave after The Post revealed that she rarely wears her size-Z prosthetic breasts outside school.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Lufthansa Flight Diverted to Dulles Airport After Turbulence Injures Crew and 7 Passengers

A Lufthansa flight from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, encountered severe turbulence on Wednesday evening, causing panic and chaos on board. The Airbus A330-300 was flying 37,000 feet over Tennessee when it suddenly dropped twice in about 20 seconds, injuring a flight attendant and sending seven passengers to the hospital.

Read full story

Disbarred Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Convicted of Murdering Wife and Son

Disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted on all counts related to the deaths of his wife and son by a South Carolina jury after three hours of deliberation. The verdict includes two counts of murder and two counts of using a weapon while committing a violent crime.

Read full story

Elon Musk's Neuralink Bid to Test Brain Chips in Humans Rejected by U.S. Regulators

In a setback to Elon Musk's medical device company, Neuralink, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected its application to conduct human trials of its revolutionary brain implant. The FDA denied the application a year ago, according to a report by Reuters, citing safety concerns.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Rapper Travis Scott Wanted by NYPD for Alleged Nightclub Assault

New York City - Travis Scott, the popular American rapper and songwriter is being sought by the New York Police Department (NYPD) following an alleged altercation at Club Nebula in Midtown Manhattan on March 1.

Read full story
1 comments

Russian Su-25 ‘Flying Tank’ Destroyed by Ukrainian Military in Avdiivka Region

Recently, a video of the remains of a Russian Su-25 aircraft has been circulating on social media. The footage, reportedly shot by a Ukrainian soldier, shows the aftermath of the plane being shot down in the Avdiivka region.

Read full story
14 comments
Houston, TX

University of Houston's Jamal Shead Receives National Recognition as a "Glue Guy

Jamal Shead, the starting point guard for the University of Houston basketball team, has been named one of the top "glue guys" in college basketball. Shead has been a key player in Houston's historic season, with the team currently sitting atop both major polls, leading the country in NET ranking and KenPom's adjusted efficiency metrics.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

Ohio Residents Demand Answers and Relocation from Railroad Operator after Toxic Train Derailment

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, who claim they still suffer from illnesses nearly a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in their town, confronted the railroad operator on Thursday, demanding answers and asking if they will be relocated from their homes. The residents fear living in their homes due to potential exposure to toxic chemicals.

Read full story
California State

Brutal Winter Storm Traps Californians, 13 Counties in State of Emergency

California has declared a state of emergency in 13 counties as a brutal winter storm dumped feet of snow across the state, leaving many residents trapped in their homes. The snow has caused power outages and road closures, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to state on Wednesday evening. "We're responding to medical calls.

Read full story
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Hunter in New York Faces Criminal Charges for Killing and Skinning Pet Dogs

A hunter from Carmel, New York, faces criminal charges after admitting to killing and skinning a family's two beloved German shepherds in Connecticut. The 61-year-old hunter, Michael Konschak, claimed he thought the pets were coyotes when he shot them with a crossbow on November 18. The incident occurred after the dogs had escaped from their owners' yards in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read full story
1 comments
Roosevelt, NJ

NJ Woman Sets Home on Fire with 30 Cats Inside in Eviction Dispute

A woman in New Jersey set her home on fire with 30 cats inside after being threatened with eviction, according to police. The incident occurred in the Monmouth County town of Roosevelt, where the woman had been served an eviction notice but refused to leave. She then allegedly threatened to blow up the house on Cedar Court.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Texas mother sentenced to 40 years for drowning her two children

In a tragic case that shook the Houston community, a mother who drowned her two young children has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Sheborah Latrice Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Monday, ending the long and painful legal process for the victims' families.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Experiences Dust Storm as Haboob Sweeps Across Texas

Houston residents woke up to a hazy morning on Monday as a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, hit the city. Before sweeping into Houston, the storm originated in New Mexico and affected West Texas cities, including Lubbock. The haboob was carried by a weak cold front that moved into the city, according to meteorologist Tim Pandajis from KHOU.

Read full story
California State

Winter Storm Brings Snow and Chaos to California, Moving Across the US

Following its unusual snowfall in some California areas, an enormous winter storm is now progressing eastward, and there are concerns that it could bring comparable snowfall to the East Coast. The storm system continues to cause destruction across the country, with over 80 million Americans currently under winter weather or wind advisories.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Train Derailment Results in Over 43,700 Animal Deaths

Ohio officials have reported that the estimated animal death toll from the recent train derailment has exceeded 43,700, far higher than previously thought. The incident, which occurred on February 3rd, led to the deaths of many aquatic animals within a 5-mile area.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy