'Tranq', the zombie drug infiltrating big cities

A homeless person is shown in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, where “tranq” has saturated the city. Photo by Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A new drug with deadly consequences is causing havoc in major cities across the country. Xylazine, also known as "tranq," "tranq dope," and "zombie drug," can rot the user's skin.

Although the FDA approves Xylazine for veterinary purposes, it is not considered safe for human consumption. Xylazine is a non-opioid substance, and those who consume it in excessive amounts are unresponsive to naloxone, which is the most commonly used treatment for drug overdoses. This is alarming, as individuals who overdose on "tranq" have a significantly reduced chance of surviving the ordeal.

Xylazine, approved by the FDA for veterinary use, causes sedative-like symptoms such as excessive sleepiness, respiratory depression, and raw wounds that can quickly spread with repeated exposure. These crusty ulcerations can lead to amputation if left untreated. The substance was first noticed in Philadelphia before spreading to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Xylazine was found in 90% of drug samples tested in Philadelphia in 2021. Homeless people gather (above) in Kensington. Photo by Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hospitals rarely test for the drug with routine toxicology screenings because it is not listed as a controlled substance for animals or humans. It lands in a confusing and a horrifying gray area. Last month, a Philly user suddenly developed xylazine-specific wounds near her opioid injection sites.

As per the city's report, an alarming 90% of lab-tested drug samples collected in 2021 contained "tranq." This is particularly concerning because the substance has been shown to heighten the risk of overdose when combined with other illegal drugs. The presence of Xylazine in illicit substances can catch users off guard, as it's not typically listed as a component of the drugs they purchase. This can lead to unsuspecting users consuming dangerous levels of the substance and putting themselves at increased risk of overdose.

One of the reasons why "tranq" has become popular among drug users is its ability to enhance the effects of other opioids like fentanyl, ultimately prolonging the desired high. Unfortunately, this has contributed to the drug's spread, with cities such as Philadelphia reporting that their supply is already oversaturated with the substance. According to Shawn Westfahl, an outreach worker with Prevention Point Philadelphia, it's too late for the city. However, he is urging other cities to heed their warning and take steps to avoid a similar crisis.

Individuals suffering from substance use disorders who become addicted to "tranq" have reported that the drug strips away any enjoyment associated with getting high. Sam, a 28-year-old who spoke to Sky News, stated that the drug "zombifies people's bodies" and has caused wounds on his legs and feet that were never present before. Sam's experience is not unique, as the drug's ability to rot users' skin is a well-documented consequence of "tranq" use.

According to the New York City Department of Health, 2,668 overdose-related deaths in the city in 2021. This concerning statistic coincides with the emergence of the deadly drug trend known as "tranq," which is causing havoc in major cities across the country.

Experts warn that the drug, Xylazine, could further exacerbate the ongoing drug epidemic. Dr. Gary Tsai, the director of substance abuse prevention and control at the LA County Department of Public Health, fears that the prevalence of "tranq" could lead to even more deaths from overdoses.

The drug is unsafe for human consumption, and those who overdose on the drug do not respond to the most common overdose reversal treatment. Authorities warn people to avoid the drug and seek help if they struggle with substance abuse.

