Philadelphia, PA

'Tranq', the zombie drug infiltrating big cities

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPxh8_0kvVILfe00
A homeless person is shown in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, where “tranq” has saturated the city.Photo byAnadolu Agency via Getty Images

A new drug with deadly consequences is causing havoc in major cities across the country. Xylazine, also known as "tranq," "tranq dope," and "zombie drug," can rot the user's skin.

Although the FDA approves Xylazine for veterinary purposes, it is not considered safe for human consumption. Xylazine is a non-opioid substance, and those who consume it in excessive amounts are unresponsive to naloxone, which is the most commonly used treatment for drug overdoses. This is alarming, as individuals who overdose on "tranq" have a significantly reduced chance of surviving the ordeal.

A substance called Xylazine, also known as "tranq," "tranq dope," and "zombie drug," was initially used for cutting heroin. Recently, it has been discovered in fentanyl and other illicit drugs. Xylazine, approved by the FDA for veterinary use, causes sedative-like symptoms such as excessive sleepiness, respiratory depression, and raw wounds that can quickly spread with repeated exposure. These crusty ulcerations can lead to amputation if left untreated. The substance was first noticed in Philadelphia before spreading to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hphw_0kvVILfe00
Xylazine was found in 90% of drug samples tested in Philadelphia in 2021. Homeless people gather (above) in Kensington.Photo byAnadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hospitals rarely test for the drug with routine toxicology screenings because it is not listed as a controlled substance for animals or humans. It lands in a confusing and a horrifying gray area. Last month, a Philly user suddenly developed xylazine-specific wounds near her opioid injection sites.

As per the city's report, an alarming 90% of lab-tested drug samples collected in 2021 contained "tranq." This is particularly concerning because the substance has been shown to heighten the risk of overdose when combined with other illegal drugs. The presence of Xylazine in illicit substances can catch users off guard, as it's not typically listed as a component of the drugs they purchase. This can lead to unsuspecting users consuming dangerous levels of the substance and putting themselves at increased risk of overdose.

One of the reasons why "tranq" has become popular among drug users is its ability to enhance the effects of other opioids like fentanyl, ultimately prolonging the desired high. Unfortunately, this has contributed to the drug's spread, with cities such as Philadelphia reporting that their supply is already oversaturated with the substance. According to Shawn Westfahl, an outreach worker with Prevention Point Philadelphia, it's too late for the city. However, he is urging other cities to heed their warning and take steps to avoid a similar crisis.

Individuals suffering from substance use disorders who become addicted to "tranq" have reported that the drug strips away any enjoyment associated with getting high. Sam, a 28-year-old who spoke to Sky News, stated that the drug "zombifies people's bodies" and has caused wounds on his legs and feet that were never present before. Sam's experience is not unique, as the drug's ability to rot users' skin is a well-documented consequence of "tranq" use.

According to the New York City Department of Health, 2,668 overdose-related deaths in the city in 2021. This concerning statistic coincides with the emergence of the deadly drug trend known as "tranq," which is causing havoc in major cities across the country.

Experts warn that the drug, Xylazine, could further exacerbate the ongoing drug epidemic. Dr. Gary Tsai, the director of substance abuse prevention and control at the LA County Department of Public Health, fears that the prevalence of "tranq" could lead to even more deaths from overdoses.

The drug is unsafe for human consumption, and those who overdose on the drug do not respond to the most common overdose reversal treatment. Authorities warn people to avoid the drug and seek help if they struggle with substance abuse.

In conclusion, the emergence of "tranq" in major cities nationwide is causing serious concerns due to its skin-rotting effects and lethal consequences. The drug's prevalence could worsen the ongoing drug epidemic, and authorities warn people to avoid it and seek help if they struggle with substance abuse.

Source: New York Post

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tranq# Xylazine# Zombie drug

Comments / 1

Published by

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

Washington, DC
670 followers

More from Hamza Hayat

California State

Winter Storm Brings Snow and Chaos to California, Moving Across the US

Following its unusual snowfall in some California areas, an enormous winter storm is now progressing eastward, and there are concerns that it could bring comparable snowfall to the East Coast. The storm system continues to cause destruction across the country, with over 80 million Americans currently under winter weather or wind advisories.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Train Derailment Results in Over 43,700 Animal Deaths

Ohio officials have reported that the estimated animal death toll from the recent train derailment has exceeded 43,700, far higher than previously thought. The incident, which occurred on February 3rd, led to the deaths of many aquatic animals within a 5-mile area.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Six-Year-Old Kindergartner Tragically Struck Dead at School Bus Stop

A six-year-old kindergartner named Aria Woznick has died at a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a car while waiting for her school bus in North Belle Vernon. Her mother, Amanda, confirmed the heartbreaking news to Daily Voice.

Read full story
15 comments
Houston, TX

9-Year-Old Neighbor Pours Boiling Water on 8-Year-Old Boy, Leaving Him Burned and Scarred

A mother is devastated after her 8-year-old son was burned from boiling water poured over him by a 9-year-old neighbor. Ebone Scurry says her son, Donald, was playing with his neighbor when an argument over a toy walkie-talkie occurred. According to Junior, the 9-year-old neighbor went inside the home, retrieved a cup of boiling water, and returned to pour it on him. Scurry expressed that her baby would bear the scars of this encounter for the rest of his life.

Read full story
84 comments
Kern County, CA

Kern County Residents Advised to Prepare for Approaching Winter Storm

As a strong winter storm approaches Kern County, officials are urging residents to take the necessary steps to prepare and ensure their safety. Denny Boyles, a representative from PG&E, advised residents to check that their home appliances are functioning well and to avoid using stoves or ranges for heating their homes due to safety risks.

Read full story
2 comments

Jaja Steakhouse: A Stunning Dining Destination in Ohio City

Jaja, the shared-plate steakhouse located in the upscale Intro apartment building in Ohio City, has been making waves since its opening last October. Operated by Harbor Bay Hospitality, a subsidiary of Harbor Bay Ventures in Chicago, Jaja has been drawing in crowds with its big-city vibes and impressive menu.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

Trump Criticizes Biden's Handling of Train Derailment During Visit to East Palestine

Former President Donald Trump visited the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday, seeking to draw a contrast with his successor and potential opponent in the 2024 election, President Joe Biden. Trump criticized the administration's response to a train derailment earlier this month, accusing the president of being absent during the fallout.

Read full story
1 comments
Delphos, OH

Another Train Derailment in Ohio Raises Safety Concerns

Delphos, Ohio, witnessed another train derailment on Sunday, with a locomotive coming off the tracks near a grain elevator, though there were no reports of injuries or hazardous substances.

Read full story
121 comments
Battle Creek, MI

Michigan Teenager Shot Dead after Offering Two Teens a Ride

Jack Snyder, a 17-year-old high school student from Battle Creek, Michigan, was found dead next to his car in the early hours of February 17. According to police reports, Snyder had offered a ride home to two teenage boys he spotted walking in the cold. However, the boys, aged 13 and 14, attempted to steal Snyder's car and shot him twice.

Read full story
27 comments
Austin, TX

Austin Street Racing Takes Dangerous Turn

At least seven people were arrested following a chaotic "street takeover" event at an intersection in downtown Austin over the weekend. The incident, captured in videos posted on social media, caused traffic delays and scalded asphalt.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brush Fire Breaks Out in Marine Park, Brooklyn

A brush fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Marine Park, Brooklyn, causing concern among residents in the area. The fire was reported just before 3 p.m., with flames spreading across a few hundred feet of shoreline near Gerritsen Ave and Gotham Ave in Gerritsen Beach.

Read full story
Mcallen, TX

Meteorite Crash Causes Loud Explosion in South Texas

A loud explosion shook the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas on Wednesday afternoon, February 15, 2023. However, the cause of the noise was soon identified as a meteorite that fell out of the sky. Clips shared by residents on social media show the sound of the meteorite crash landing while the sun was still up, with some people reporting that it shook their houses.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Residents Ordered to Shelter in Place After Nitric Acid Spill

Interstate 10, a major highway that runs through Arizona, was closed on Tuesday due to a deadly commercial tanker truck crash that caused hazardous material to leak onto the roadway. The tanker carried liquid nitric acid, a highly corrosive and dangerous substance used in manufacturing fertilizers, dyes, and explosives.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Sees 213 Couples Tie the Knot on Valentine's Day

More than 200 couples marked the Day of love by saying "I do" on Tuesday in Los Angeles County. According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, 213 couples got married on Valentine's Day, with 140 couples getting married at the Norwalk Headquarters and the rest at various County Clerk offices across the region.

Read full story

Hollywood Icon Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82

Raquel Welch, the Hollywood actress known for her sultry performances and timeless beauty, passed away at 82. According to a statement from her manager, Steve Sauer, the actress died on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

Read full story
California State

$2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Claimed in California

After more than three months of anticipation, the winner of the largest lottery jackpot in US history has finally claimed their prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at an Altadena service station in California and is worth a staggering $2.04 billion. Lottery officials have confirmed that the winner has come forward, making them California's newest billionaire.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Train Derailment Raises Environmental Concerns

Train derailment in Ohio leads to toxic chemical scares, evacuation orders, and federal investigation. On February 3, a train derailment in the village of East Palestine in Ohio caused a toxic chemical scare, evacuation orders, and a federal investigation. The incident involved a 150-car Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals and other materials, including vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas used to produce PVC plastic and vinyl products.

Read full story
77 comments
East Lansing, MI

Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

Several individuals were injured in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night, as reported by local law enforcement. The incident occurred near the campus's Berkey Hall, which houses the College of Social Science and the IM East Fitness Center, with shots fired in both locations.

Read full story

Rihanna Makes Surprise Pregnancy Announcement at Super Bowl halftime Show

Pop star Rihanna took the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday and delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe. However, the evening took a surprising turn when Rihanna announced the news of her impending motherhood for the second time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy