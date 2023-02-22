Austin, TX

Austin Street Racing Takes Dangerous Turn

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGs6I_0kvOgSpI00
Chaotic Street Takeover in Downtown Austin Leads to Multiple ArrestsPhoto byNew York Post

At least seven people were arrested following a chaotic "street takeover" event at an intersection in downtown Austin over the weekend. The incident, captured in videos posted on social media, caused traffic delays and scalded asphalt.

The takeover happened at Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard on Saturday night, as multiple drivers whipped donuts around the intersection. At the same time, a dozen or so people stood in the center. Videos show smoke from burning tires and exhaust filling the air, causing traffic to come to a standstill from all four directions.

According to KXAN's Aaron Crews, the event was part of a "city-wide street takeover" and involved a large crowd of pedestrians and vehicles blocking the intersection. Two Travis County Sheriff's Office patrol cars were damaged during encounters between the crowd and law enforcement. After responding to the scene, one officer was treated and released from the hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jerry Antonio Gore, 22, concerning the weekend events. Gore, who was from Dallas and had come to Austin specifically for the street takeover, was arrested on evading arrest, reckless driving, and other gun-related charges.

According to an affidavit, Gore had a gun reported as stolen out of Dallas in his car at the time of his arrest. He shared conflicting stories about how the gun got into his car.

Four people were arrested on Sunday, and three others were arrested on unspecified charges. No injuries were reported among participants.

The takeover has been condemned by the Austin Police Department, which has warned that it will take action against anyone involved in such events in the future.

The incident is just the latest in a string of similar events that have taken place in cities across the country. Street takeovers, typically involving drivers performing stunts and burnouts in intersections and other public spaces, have become increasingly popular in recent years. While some see them as harmless entertainment, others see them as dangerous and disruptive.

The Austin Police Department has called on anyone with information about the weekend's events to come forward. It has also urged the public to report any similar incidents in the future.

The department has vowed to crack down on street takeovers to protect public safety and ensure drivers and pedestrians can move freely through the city's streets. The department has warned that anyone caught participating in a street takeover could face serious legal consequences, including fines, jail time, and losing their driver's license.

# Street Racing# Austin Downtown# Austin Street Racing

