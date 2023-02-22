Brush Fire Breaks Out in Marine Park, Brooklyn

Brush Fire Break Out in Brooklyn Photo by ABC7 New York

A brush fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Marine Park, Brooklyn, causing concern among residents in the area. The fire was reported just before 3 p.m., with flames spreading across a few hundred feet of shoreline near Gerritsen Ave and Gotham Ave in Gerritsen Beach.

According to reports, FDNY firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene and could be seen battling the blaze from the ground and air. However, the firefighters had to fight the flames by boat due to the challenge of reaching the flames through the trees.

Thankfully, the fire did not extend to any buildings, but reports indicate that some vehicles have burned. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Officials are working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further and causing damage to nearby homes. Fireboats have been deployed to the Eastern edge of the park to contain the flames. A long line of flames was visible from the fire, with thick black smoke seen for miles from the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Authorities continue investigating what may have caused the brush fire to break out.

Residents in the area are advised to exercise caution and avoid the affected area until the situation has been brought under control.

Source: cbsnews