Tucson Residents Ordered to Shelter in Place After Nitric Acid Spill

Interstate 10, a major highway that runs through Arizona, was closed on Tuesday due to a deadly commercial tanker truck crash that caused hazardous material to leak onto the roadway. The tanker carried liquid nitric acid, a highly corrosive and dangerous substance used in manufacturing fertilizers, dyes, and explosives.

Residents within a half-mile (800 meters) of the crash site were ordered to evacuate, while those within a mile (1.6km) were told to shelter in place for several hours. The truck driver died in the crash, but the authorities did not publicly identify the person.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) lifted the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. It reopened Interstate 10 in both directions on Wednesday after successfully removing material from the truck and using dirt to stop the gassing.

However, residents are still worried about the air and water quality in the area, with reports of thousands of animals dying in the days following the incident. Multiple counties and agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), are currently tracking the area's air, soil, and water pollution.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that exposure to nitric acid can irritate the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Depending on the dosage, it can cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, the University of Arizona Tech Parks was among the areas evacuated, and some schoolchildren in Rita Ranch sheltered in place. Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers and manufacture plastics and dyes.

The deadly accident highlights the dangers of transporting hazardous materials and the importance of safety regulations and protocols to prevent accidents like this. It also reminds us of the need to protect the environment and the health and safety of all residents and animals in affected areas.