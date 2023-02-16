Tucson, AZ

Tucson Residents Ordered to Shelter in Place After Nitric Acid Spill

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xl4L9_0kpAq3aQ00
Arizona Highway Closed After Tanker Truck Crash Leaks Nitric Acid.Photo byJohn Herran

Interstate 10, a major highway that runs through Arizona, was closed on Tuesday due to a deadly commercial tanker truck crash that caused hazardous material to leak onto the roadway. The tanker carried liquid nitric acid, a highly corrosive and dangerous substance used in manufacturing fertilizers, dyes, and explosives.

Residents within a half-mile (800 meters) of the crash site were ordered to evacuate, while those within a mile (1.6km) were told to shelter in place for several hours. The truck driver died in the crash, but the authorities did not publicly identify the person.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) lifted the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. It reopened Interstate 10 in both directions on Wednesday after successfully removing material from the truck and using dirt to stop the gassing.

However, residents are still worried about the air and water quality in the area, with reports of thousands of animals dying in the days following the incident. Multiple counties and agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), are currently tracking the area's air, soil, and water pollution.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that exposure to nitric acid can irritate the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Depending on the dosage, it can cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, the University of Arizona Tech Parks was among the areas evacuated, and some schoolchildren in Rita Ranch sheltered in place. Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers and manufacture plastics and dyes.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Ohio EPA said they found two chemical contaminants in Ohio River tributaries but believed that water treatment processes would filter these toxins out and that the contaminants were contained.

The authorities stated that people should expect to remain displaced until midday Wednesday and that Interstate 10 will remain closed in both directions. However, a timeframe for how long was not given.

The deadly accident highlights the dangers of transporting hazardous materials and the importance of safety regulations and protocols to prevent accidents like this. It also reminds us of the need to protect the environment and the health and safety of all residents and animals in affected areas.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona highway# nitric acid# Arizona truck crash

Comments / 0

Published by

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

Washington, DC
513 followers

More from Hamza Hayat

Philadelphia, PA

'Tranq', the zombie drug infiltrating big cities

A new drug with deadly consequences is causing havoc in major cities across the country. Xylazine, also known as "tranq," "tranq dope," and "zombie drug," can rot the user's skin.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin Street Racing Takes Dangerous Turn

At least seven people were arrested following a chaotic "street takeover" event at an intersection in downtown Austin over the weekend. The incident, captured in videos posted on social media, caused traffic delays and scalded asphalt.

Read full story
1 comments
Mcallen, TX

Meteorite Crash Causes Loud Explosion in South Texas

A loud explosion shook the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas on Wednesday afternoon, February 15, 2023. However, the cause of the noise was soon identified as a meteorite that fell out of the sky. Clips shared by residents on social media show the sound of the meteorite crash landing while the sun was still up, with some people reporting that it shook their houses.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Sees 213 Couples Tie the Knot on Valentine's Day

More than 200 couples marked the Day of love by saying "I do" on Tuesday in Los Angeles County. According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, 213 couples got married on Valentine's Day, with 140 couples getting married at the Norwalk Headquarters and the rest at various County Clerk offices across the region.

Read full story

Hollywood Icon Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82

Raquel Welch, the Hollywood actress known for her sultry performances and timeless beauty, passed away at 82. According to a statement from her manager, Steve Sauer, the actress died on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

Read full story
California State

$2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Claimed in California

After more than three months of anticipation, the winner of the largest lottery jackpot in US history has finally claimed their prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at an Altadena service station in California and is worth a staggering $2.04 billion. Lottery officials have confirmed that the winner has come forward, making them California's newest billionaire.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Train Derailment Raises Environmental Concerns

Train derailment in Ohio leads to toxic chemical scares, evacuation orders, and federal investigation. On February 3, a train derailment in the village of East Palestine in Ohio caused a toxic chemical scare, evacuation orders, and a federal investigation. The incident involved a 150-car Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals and other materials, including vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas used to produce PVC plastic and vinyl products.

Read full story
77 comments
East Lansing, MI

Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

Several individuals were injured in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night, as reported by local law enforcement. The incident occurred near the campus's Berkey Hall, which houses the College of Social Science and the IM East Fitness Center, with shots fired in both locations.

Read full story

Rihanna Makes Surprise Pregnancy Announcement at Super Bowl halftime Show

Pop star Rihanna took the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday and delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe. However, the evening took a surprising turn when Rihanna announced the news of her impending motherhood for the second time.

Read full story

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $34 Million: Check Your Numbers

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $34 Million. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no ticket matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing. The numbers have been drawn for the latest lottery jackpot worth an estimated $34 million, with a cash option of $18.3 million. Saturday, February 11, could be the night for one lucky player to win big.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 Hours

In a tragic 15-hour period, 12 people were shot across NYC - two of whom sadly did not survive. This latest outbreak of gun violence signals an alarming trend in one of the major cities.

Read full story
17 comments

Donald Trump Defends Mike Pence Amid DOJ Investigation

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly defended former Vice President Mike Pence, one day after Pence was served a subpoena as part of an ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

Read full story
2 comments
Livonia, MI

Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus Outbreak

CDC reports showing an alarming trend of increasing norovirus outbreaks in the United States, posing a threat to public health.Photo byImage: cdc.gov. St. Michaels Catholic School in Metro Detroit Forced to Close Due to Norovirus Outbreak.

Read full story

Microsoft Takes Bing to the Next Level with A.I. Technology

A.I.-infused search engines are a new reality, as Microsoft has integrated its powerful artificial intelligence technology into its engine to challenge Google's market dominance.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington Resident wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot

Washington State Resident Claims Largest Powerball Jackpot in U.S. History - Wins $754.6 Million Prize. Washington state is home to the latest and greatest Powerball winner. The lucky individual has claimed a shocking and lucky $754.6 million prize, making this one of the largest jackpots ever won on one ticket in U.S. lottery history. The winning ticket matched all the winning numbers 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7, securing the grand prize.

Read full story
25 comments
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake

Minor Earthquake Rattles Western New York amid Winter Storm Aftermath. Western New York was jolted awake by a minor earthquake on Monday morning, causing a stir among residents who are more used to enduring blizzards. According to preliminary reports by the U.S Geological Survey, the 3.8-magnitude quake struck the area east of Buffalo in West Seneca at approximately 6:15 am.

Read full story

Google Announces Massive layoffs

In a shocking revelation on Friday, Google announced that it would could 12000 jobs or 6% of its global workforce. The news comes as a significant blow to the tech industry, which has already seen multiple announcements of layoffs from major technology companies this month.

Read full story
12 comments

R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, USA. Beauty queens from around the globe gathered to compete for the coveted crown. In a dazzling evening of beauty and poise, R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss USA 2022.

Read full story
12 comments

After Elon Musk Grimes is Dating Chelsea Manning

After Elon Musk Grimes is Dating Chelsea ManningPage Six. Grimes is dating scandalous leaker Chelsea Manning after her relationship with Elon Musk finished for the subsequent time, Page Six solely uncovered.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy