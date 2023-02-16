Los Angeles County Sees 213 Couples Tie the Knot on Valentine's Day

213 couples wed during Valentine's Day in L.A. County Photo by Getty Images

More than 200 couples marked the Day of love by saying "I do" on Tuesday in Los Angeles County. According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, 213 couples got married on Valentine's Day, with 140 couples getting married at the Norwalk Headquarters and the rest at various County Clerk offices across the region.

County Clerk's Norwalk headquarters provides same-day marriage licensing and civil wedding ceremonies from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who could not make it on Valentine's Day can still schedule a time to get married online. A marriage certificate in Los Angeles County costs between $85 and $91, depending on whether it is public or confidential. There is also an additional $35 fee for the ceremony itself.

To streamline the process of getting married, couples planning to tie the knot are advised to submit an online Marriage License Application before heading to any of the County Clerk's offices.

Dean Logan, the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, expressed his delight in seeing many couples celebrating their love story on Valentine's Day at the Norwalk pop-up chapels and branch office locations. The county registrar also acknowledged that some couples desire a more private setting for their civil ceremony and expressed pride in the opportunity to make their special day even more memorable.

In 2020, the Los Angeles County Clerk's office conducted 152 same-day ceremonies at the Norwalk office on Valentine's Day, which was the last time they were offered. Before the pandemic, the Norwalk office saw an average of 30 ceremonies per Day.

Valentine's Day is popular for couples to get married, and the pandemic has not diminished this. Many couples opt for smaller, more intimate weddings, adhering to social distancing and other health guidelines. Despite the pandemic, love prevails, and couples are still finding ways to make their special Day unforgettable.