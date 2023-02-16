Hollywood Icon Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82

Raquel Welch rowing on the Serpentine, London, in April 1969. Photo by Dove/Daily Express/Hulton Archive

Raquel Welch, the Hollywood actress known for her sultry performances and timeless beauty, passed away at 82. According to a statement from her manager, Steve Sauer, the actress died on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

Welch began her career as a spokesmodel on the variety show “Hollywood Palace” and later starred in films such as “Roustabout” with Elvis Presley. However, her role as a bikini-clad cavewoman in the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.” cemented her status as an international sex symbol.

In the years that followed, Welch continued to captivate audiences with her performances in films like “Fantastic Voyage,” “Bedazzled,” and “The Three Musketeers.” Her talent and beauty earned her a Golden Globe for her performance in “The Three Musketeers,” and she received a nomination for her work in the 1987 T.V. drama “Right to Die.”

Welch’s career spanned over five decades and included more than 70 film and television credits. She also ventured into business, releasing her signature wigs, a jewelry and skincare collection, and even a makeup line with Mac Cosmetics.

After news of her passing broke, many of Welch’s peers and fans took to social media to pay their respects. Actress Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Welch on “Legally Blonde,” called her “elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief.” In contrast, actress and producer Viola Davis posted a clip of Welch singing “I’m a Woman” with Cher in 1975, calling her “ageless” and “iconic.”

Welch’s legacy will undoubtedly be a symbol of timeless beauty and talent. She leaves behind a career that inspired many and will continue for generations.