$2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Claimed in California

The Powerball winning ticket was announced in November. Photo by Screen shot

After more than three months of anticipation, the winner of the largest lottery jackpot in US history has finally claimed their prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at an Altadena service station in California and is worth a staggering $2.04 billion. Lottery officials have confirmed that the winner has come forward, making them California's newest billionaire.

On Monday, state lottery officials announced that the winner had come forward and would be identified on Tuesday, subject to public record per California law. The California Lottery will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to announce the winner's name, who has declined the opportunity to do media interviews or appear publicly.

As California eagerly awaits the revelation of the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner, lottery officials have announced that the press conference will also feature discussions on the state's record-breaking amount of funds raised for public education.

These include the impressive amount of money generated as a result of the Powerball win and the record funds raised for schools in the most recent fiscal year. It's heartening to see how the California Lottery's ticket sales and unclaimed winning tickets have played a vital role in supporting the state's public schools and colleges. This win is likely to make a significant impact for years to come.

Joe's Service Center in Altadena, which sold the winning ticket, has put its name on the map, and owner Joe Chahayed is already a millionaire in his own right. Lottery officials have confirmed that Joe has received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket that made someone else a billionaire. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 17, 26, 37, 61, and 65, and the Powerball was 2. The Power Play was 2X.

In November, the Powerball jackpot set a new world record of $2.04 billion after 41 consecutive drawings without a winner. The drawing night was marked by a suspenseful delay due to technical difficulties, pushing the results into Tuesday's early hours. As drawings happen only on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, it could also stand as the only Powerball jackpot to be hit on Election Day.

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has captured the country's imagination, and the winner's identity has been eagerly anticipated since the winning ticket was announced. The mystery has been solved, and California has a new billionaire.