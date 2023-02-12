Powerball Jackpot Reaches $34 Million: Check Your Numbers

A $747-million lottery jackpot is on the line during the Monday Powerball drawing on February 6, 2023. Photo by Keith Srakocic/AP

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $34 Million.

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no ticket matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing. The numbers have been drawn for the latest lottery jackpot worth an estimated $34 million, with a cash option of $18.3 million. Saturday, February 11, could be the night for one lucky player to win big.

The Powerball jackpot is a nationwide lottery game held in 45 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. With a $2 ticket, players have a one in 292.2 million chance of becoming the next Powerball jackpot champion.

This comes after one lucky winner in Washington just won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. However, California's biggest Powerball jackpot win is still yet to be claimed. According to lottery officials, a $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold three months ago at a convenience store in Altadena is still yet to be claimed by a winner. Still, there has yet to be a winner claiming the prize.

In November, the Powerball lottery created history after its jackpot skyrocketed to impressive heights following 41 consecutive rollovers without a winner.

The latest Powerball numbers for the February 11 drawing are 10-23-30-54-65, Powerball: 11, and Power Play: 4X.

The Double Play, an add-on feature available for purchase in 13 lottery jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, gives players in select locations another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing.

The Double Play drawing is held following the regular drawing and has a top cash prize of $10 million. The winning Double Play numbers are 45-48-54-60-63, Powerball: 02.