NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 Hours

Security camera footage showed two gunmen open fire in the Bronx shooting that killed one and injured three Friday afternoon. Photo by King Chop Cheese

In a tragic 15-hour period, 12 people were shot across NYC - two of whom sadly did not survive. This latest outbreak of gun violence signals an alarming trend in one of the major cities.

The streets of New York City were marred by a wave of violence that left two people dead and ten others injured over a period of 15 hours from Friday to Saturday.

The shootings occurred across multiple neighborhoods, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and possibly Queens. The first incident occurred on Friday afternoon when two suspects opened fire on four individuals at an intersection in the Bronx, killing one of them.

The victim, a 24-year-old man named Jeremiah Smith, succumbed to his chest wound at St. Barnabas Hospital. Salvatore Rivera, a 51-year-old man, was taken into custody and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, and weapons possession.

Later that evening, four people were targeted in a drive-by shooting in Coney Island. The victims were expected to survive as they were believed to have been the intended targets.

Overnight, three more individuals were involved in separate shootings in the Bronx and Manhattan, with one being driven to Queens Hospital Center with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The final shooting occurred in the Bronx's Parkchester neighborhood on Saturday morning when a 27-year-old man was found with a headshot wound. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating these incidents and have called on the public to come forward with any information that may lead to arrests. The city mourns the loss of life and hopes for a swift resolution to these tragic events.