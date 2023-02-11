Donald Trump Defends Mike Pence Amid DOJ Investigation

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention. Photo by Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly defended former Vice President Mike Pence, one day after Pence was served a subpoena as part of an ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

Trump gave an interview to Fox News Digital on Friday and later took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation.

The former Vice President, who has managed to avoid appearing before a House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, is now facing a potentially complicated political path due to the subpoena from the Justice Department's special counsel.

Trump has been critical of Pence in the past for his refusal to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election but has defended him amid the current investigation. On Truth Social, Trump also criticized the special counsel and appeared to defend former Vice President Pence.

Pence is the most senior member of the Trump administration to receive a subpoena, representing the most aggressive action taken by Special Counsel Jack Smith since his appointment in November.

It still needs to be determined whether Pence will comply with the summons or if Trump will assert executive privilege to block Pence from testifying.

In January, lawyers for Pence searched his Indiana home and found what was described as "a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information."

The FBI collected those documents, and on Friday, an additional classified document was found during a five-hour search of the former Vice President's home.

Furthermore, last year Trump's address to Christian conservatives in Nashville, former President Donald Trump spoke highly of former Vice President Mike Pence, proclaiming, "Mike Pence had a chance to be great. He had a chance to be, frankly, historic.