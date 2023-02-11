Donald Trump Defends Mike Pence Amid DOJ Investigation

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAyFD_0kk6iaai00
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention.Photo byGetty Images

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly defended former Vice President Mike Pence, one day after Pence was served a subpoena as part of an ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

Trump gave an interview to Fox News Digital on Friday and later took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation.

The former Vice President, who has managed to avoid appearing before a House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, is now facing a potentially complicated political path due to the subpoena from the Justice Department's special counsel.

Trump has been critical of Pence in the past for his refusal to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election but has defended him amid the current investigation. On Truth Social, Trump also criticized the special counsel and appeared to defend former Vice President Pence.

Pence is the most senior member of the Trump administration to receive a subpoena, representing the most aggressive action taken by Special Counsel Jack Smith since his appointment in November.

It still needs to be determined whether Pence will comply with the summons or if Trump will assert executive privilege to block Pence from testifying.

In January, lawyers for Pence searched his Indiana home and found what was described as "a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information."

The FBI collected those documents, and on Friday, an additional classified document was found during a five-hour search of the former Vice President's home.

Furthermore, last year Trump's address to Christian conservatives in Nashville, former President Donald Trump spoke highly of former Vice President Mike Pence, proclaiming, "Mike Pence had a chance to be great. He had a chance to be, frankly, historic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# Special Counsel Subpoena# Mike Pence

Comments / 2

Published by

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

Washington, DC
486 followers

More from Hamza Hayat

California State

$2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Claimed in California

After more than three months of anticipation, the winner of the largest lottery jackpot in US history has finally claimed their prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at an Altadena service station in California and is worth a staggering $2.04 billion. Lottery officials have confirmed that the winner has come forward, making them California's newest billionaire.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Train Derailment Raises Environmental Concerns

Train derailment in Ohio leads to toxic chemical scares, evacuation orders, and federal investigation. On February 3, a train derailment in the village of East Palestine in Ohio caused a toxic chemical scare, evacuation orders, and a federal investigation. The incident involved a 150-car Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals and other materials, including vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas used to produce PVC plastic and vinyl products.

Read full story
74 comments
East Lansing, MI

Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

Several individuals were injured in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night, as reported by local law enforcement. The incident occurred near the campus's Berkey Hall, which houses the College of Social Science and the IM East Fitness Center, with shots fired in both locations.

Read full story

Rihanna Makes Surprise Pregnancy Announcement at Super Bowl halftime Show

Pop star Rihanna took the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday and delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe. However, the evening took a surprising turn when Rihanna announced the news of her impending motherhood for the second time.

Read full story

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $34 Million: Check Your Numbers

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $34 Million. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no ticket matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing. The numbers have been drawn for the latest lottery jackpot worth an estimated $34 million, with a cash option of $18.3 million. Saturday, February 11, could be the night for one lucky player to win big.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 Hours

In a tragic 15-hour period, 12 people were shot across NYC - two of whom sadly did not survive. This latest outbreak of gun violence signals an alarming trend in one of the major cities.

Read full story
17 comments
Livonia, MI

Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus Outbreak

CDC reports showing an alarming trend of increasing norovirus outbreaks in the United States, posing a threat to public health.Photo byImage: cdc.gov. St. Michaels Catholic School in Metro Detroit Forced to Close Due to Norovirus Outbreak.

Read full story

Microsoft Takes Bing to the Next Level with A.I. Technology

A.I.-infused search engines are a new reality, as Microsoft has integrated its powerful artificial intelligence technology into its engine to challenge Google's market dominance.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington Resident wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot

Washington State Resident Claims Largest Powerball Jackpot in U.S. History - Wins $754.6 Million Prize. Washington state is home to the latest and greatest Powerball winner. The lucky individual has claimed a shocking and lucky $754.6 million prize, making this one of the largest jackpots ever won on one ticket in U.S. lottery history. The winning ticket matched all the winning numbers 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7, securing the grand prize.

Read full story
24 comments
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake

Minor Earthquake Rattles Western New York amid Winter Storm Aftermath. Western New York was jolted awake by a minor earthquake on Monday morning, causing a stir among residents who are more used to enduring blizzards. According to preliminary reports by the U.S Geological Survey, the 3.8-magnitude quake struck the area east of Buffalo in West Seneca at approximately 6:15 am.

Read full story

Google Announces Massive layoffs

In a shocking revelation on Friday, Google announced that it would could 12000 jobs or 6% of its global workforce. The news comes as a significant blow to the tech industry, which has already seen multiple announcements of layoffs from major technology companies this month.

Read full story
12 comments

R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, USA. Beauty queens from around the globe gathered to compete for the coveted crown. In a dazzling evening of beauty and poise, R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss USA 2022.

Read full story
12 comments

After Elon Musk Grimes is Dating Chelsea Manning

After Elon Musk Grimes is Dating Chelsea ManningPage Six. Grimes is dating scandalous leaker Chelsea Manning after her relationship with Elon Musk finished for the subsequent time, Page Six solely uncovered.

Read full story
22 comments

Stimulus Check Update: States are stepping to provide 4th Stimulus Check

The recent increase of federal assistance has helped many American citizens who are struggling financially or need extra support like childcare services due to their joblessness.” In addition to stimulus checks, families across the U.S. have received additional aid this year.

Read full story
8 comments

Shiba Inu Coin has seen a huge spike in price as it gets listed on Coinbase

Shiba Inu Coin is on a hot streak today! With the cryptocurrency trending high in social media, less than a day after Coinbase Global launched trading of their dogecoin copycat coin.

Read full story

Bitcoin Cash is likely to hit $800

Bitcoin Cash -created from the fork of Bitcoin in August 2017, has the indicators of crossing the value of $800. Although BCH has not seen explosions in its charts, digital cash will carry out this same momentum. However, its monthly ROI reached up to almost 50 percent, which is a reputable number.

Read full story

PS5 Restock Update: New Stock to arrive this week at Major Retailers

Many online retailers and stores, such as Amazon and GameStop, claimed to have plenty of PS5 in their stocks. Therefore, the retailers restocked Sony-owned gaming consoles. Moreover, both invite-only events from Sony resulted in the restocks of PlayStation5 for the public.

Read full story

Twitter Stopped Its Account Verification Program

The micro-blogging platform has once again paused its verification program after the week of launch. Twitter has stopped its account verification program after giving blue ticks to fake accounts.

Read full story

Shiba Coin: Listing on popular trading platforms might raise its value

Shiba Inu Coin is gradually making its way to popular trading platforms. The coin is listed recently on eToro, while earlier its been listed on Binance. However, the Shiba crypto isn’t listed on Coinbase till now.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy