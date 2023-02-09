Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus Outbreak

CDC reports showing an alarming trend of increasing norovirus outbreaks in the United States, posing a threat to public health. Photo by Image: cdc.gov

St. Michaels Catholic School in Metro Detroit Forced to Close Due to Norovirus Outbreak.

St. Michaels Catholic School in Livonia, Michigan, has announced the cancellation of classes and afterschool activities for the remainder of the week after several students and staff fell ill with a highly contagious stomach virus, norovirus. The school will remain closed until February 14th to prevent the spread of the virus.

CDC reports showing an alarming trend of increasing norovirus outbreaks in the United States, posing a threat to public health. The CDC reported a sharp increase in norovirus outbreaks between the start of August 2022 and mid-January 2023, with 53 additional cases compared to last season.

Norovirus is a daunting disease that quickly spreads, leading to severe abdominal pain and discomfort. The virus can spread quickly in closed environments such as schools, nursing homes, and cruise ships.

In a statement, St. Michaels Catholic School co-principal, Nold, confirmed that the outbreak started on Monday after students began to feel sick. At least two students vomited in their classrooms, and the situation quickly escalated, with almost a dozen students vomiting in class on Wednesday.

Nold stated that several staff members were also sick, and the school was not equipped to handle a school-wide outbreak. After consulting with the Wayne County Health Department and other officials, the decision was made to close the school for the rest of the week.

Classes will resume at their normal time on February 14th. Nold apologized to families for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of classes but stated that keeping everyone home was in the best interest of the health of the school.

With winter weather and the spread of norovirus, it's essential to be aware of the symptoms and take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. To stay safe and healthy amidst the current pandemic, lather with soap regularly, self-isolate when experiencing any sickness symptoms, and maintain good sanitary practices.