Livonia, MI

Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus Outbreak

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aTpU_0khxtUG400
CDC reports showing an alarming trend of increasing norovirus outbreaks in the United States, posing a threat to public health.Photo byImage: cdc.gov

St. Michaels Catholic School in Metro Detroit Forced to Close Due to Norovirus Outbreak.

St. Michaels Catholic School in Livonia, Michigan, has announced the cancellation of classes and afterschool activities for the remainder of the week after several students and staff fell ill with a highly contagious stomach virus, norovirus. The school will remain closed until February 14th to prevent the spread of the virus.

CDC reports showing an alarming trend of increasing norovirus outbreaks in the United States, posing a threat to public health. The CDC reported a sharp increase in norovirus outbreaks between the start of August 2022 and mid-January 2023, with 53 additional cases compared to last season.

Norovirus is a daunting disease that quickly spreads, leading to severe abdominal pain and discomfort. The virus can spread quickly in closed environments such as schools, nursing homes, and cruise ships.

In a statement, St. Michaels Catholic School co-principal, Nold, confirmed that the outbreak started on Monday after students began to feel sick. At least two students vomited in their classrooms, and the situation quickly escalated, with almost a dozen students vomiting in class on Wednesday.

Nold stated that several staff members were also sick, and the school was not equipped to handle a school-wide outbreak. After consulting with the Wayne County Health Department and other officials, the decision was made to close the school for the rest of the week.

Classes will resume at their normal time on February 14th. Nold apologized to families for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of classes but stated that keeping everyone home was in the best interest of the health of the school.

With winter weather and the spread of norovirus, it's essential to be aware of the symptoms and take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. To stay safe and healthy amidst the current pandemic, lather with soap regularly, self-isolate when experiencing any sickness symptoms, and maintain good sanitary practices.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Norovirus# stomach pain

Comments / 0

Published by

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

Washington, DC
407 followers

More from Hamza Hayat

Rihanna Makes Surprise Pregnancy Announcement at Super Bowl halftime Show

Pop star Rihanna took the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday and delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe. However, the evening took a surprising turn when Rihanna announced the news of her impending motherhood for the second time.

Read full story

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $34 Million: Check Your Numbers

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $34 Million. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no ticket matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing. The numbers have been drawn for the latest lottery jackpot worth an estimated $34 million, with a cash option of $18.3 million. Saturday, February 11, could be the night for one lucky player to win big.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 Hours

In a tragic 15-hour period, 12 people were shot across NYC - two of whom sadly did not survive. This latest outbreak of gun violence signals an alarming trend in one of the major cities.

Read full story
16 comments

Donald Trump Defends Mike Pence Amid DOJ Investigation

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly defended former Vice President Mike Pence, one day after Pence was served a subpoena as part of an ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

Read full story
2 comments

Microsoft Takes Bing to the Next Level with A.I. Technology

A.I.-infused search engines are a new reality, as Microsoft has integrated its powerful artificial intelligence technology into its engine to challenge Google's market dominance.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington Resident wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot

Washington State Resident Claims Largest Powerball Jackpot in U.S. History - Wins $754.6 Million Prize. Washington state is home to the latest and greatest Powerball winner. The lucky individual has claimed a shocking and lucky $754.6 million prize, making this one of the largest jackpots ever won on one ticket in U.S. lottery history. The winning ticket matched all the winning numbers 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7, securing the grand prize.

Read full story
24 comments
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake

Minor Earthquake Rattles Western New York amid Winter Storm Aftermath. Western New York was jolted awake by a minor earthquake on Monday morning, causing a stir among residents who are more used to enduring blizzards. According to preliminary reports by the U.S Geological Survey, the 3.8-magnitude quake struck the area east of Buffalo in West Seneca at approximately 6:15 am.

Read full story

Google Announces Massive layoffs

In a shocking revelation on Friday, Google announced that it would could 12000 jobs or 6% of its global workforce. The news comes as a significant blow to the tech industry, which has already seen multiple announcements of layoffs from major technology companies this month.

Read full story
12 comments

R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, USA. Beauty queens from around the globe gathered to compete for the coveted crown. In a dazzling evening of beauty and poise, R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss USA 2022.

Read full story
12 comments

After Elon Musk Grimes is Dating Chelsea Manning

After Elon Musk Grimes is Dating Chelsea ManningPage Six. Grimes is dating scandalous leaker Chelsea Manning after her relationship with Elon Musk finished for the subsequent time, Page Six solely uncovered.

Read full story
22 comments

Stimulus Check Update: States are stepping to provide 4th Stimulus Check

The recent increase of federal assistance has helped many American citizens who are struggling financially or need extra support like childcare services due to their joblessness.” In addition to stimulus checks, families across the U.S. have received additional aid this year.

Read full story
8 comments

Shiba Inu Coin has seen a huge spike in price as it gets listed on Coinbase

Shiba Inu Coin is on a hot streak today! With the cryptocurrency trending high in social media, less than a day after Coinbase Global launched trading of their dogecoin copycat coin.

Read full story

Bitcoin Cash is likely to hit $800

Bitcoin Cash -created from the fork of Bitcoin in August 2017, has the indicators of crossing the value of $800. Although BCH has not seen explosions in its charts, digital cash will carry out this same momentum. However, its monthly ROI reached up to almost 50 percent, which is a reputable number.

Read full story

PS5 Restock Update: New Stock to arrive this week at Major Retailers

Many online retailers and stores, such as Amazon and GameStop, claimed to have plenty of PS5 in their stocks. Therefore, the retailers restocked Sony-owned gaming consoles. Moreover, both invite-only events from Sony resulted in the restocks of PlayStation5 for the public.

Read full story

Twitter Stopped Its Account Verification Program

The micro-blogging platform has once again paused its verification program after the week of launch. Twitter has stopped its account verification program after giving blue ticks to fake accounts.

Read full story

Shiba Coin: Listing on popular trading platforms might raise its value

Shiba Inu Coin is gradually making its way to popular trading platforms. The coin is listed recently on eToro, while earlier its been listed on Binance. However, the Shiba crypto isn’t listed on Coinbase till now.

Read full story

Shiba Inu Price: Did the eToro listing raised SHIB Token value?

Shiba Inu the meme coin has earlier introduced its own decentralized exchange ShibaSwap. After its launch it has gained some momentum, but for a short interval. As the crypto market is going through a slump for the past few weeks. Same in the case with Shiba Inu Coin, the coin has experienced a decline over the past few weeks.

Read full story

Shiba Inu petition for Amazon services becomes the top signed

Shiba Inu Coin a meme cryptocurrency has been recently listed on the eToro trading platform. Although the coin is already listed on popular trading platforms such as Binance, Coinbase, etc. The coin received a bullish move in May, which was the All-time High, however, nowadays it’s going through a huge slump, and its value is still sideways after the eToro listing.

Read full story
4 comments

Shiba Inu Coin is now live on the eToro trading platform

I’m sure you people will hear this fantastic news more than gladly. eToro has finally listed Shiba Inu on their platform. Another milestone for Shiba Inu has come through, after Binance and Coinbase Pro the token is officially listed on the eToro trading platform.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy