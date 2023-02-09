Microsoft Takes Bing to the Next Level with A.I. Technology

Microsoft Bing Chatgpt like features Photo by Techcrunch

A.I.-infused search engines are a new reality, as Microsoft has integrated its powerful artificial intelligence technology into its engine to challenge Google's market dominance.

Bing's revolutionary A.I. chatbot, ChatGPT-style search, is right around the corner! Microsoft has released some tips so users can get a peek at this cutting-edge technology as soon as possible.

Currently, access to the platform is being restricted through a waitlist system. Those interested can sign up through the official website. Microsoft has stated that it will expand access to millions of users soon.

In a significant move, Microsoft has taken the lead in bringing a new search experience to the masses, outpacing Google in the process. However, industry experts predict that the rivalry between the two tech giants will only escalate in the coming months.

Microsoft Offers Tips to Move Up the Waitlist for New Bing and A.I. Features

Microsoft has provided a list of recommendations to help users move up the waitlist for its new Bing new search engine and its accompanying A.I. features. Microsoft suggests the following steps to receive the new features faster:

1. Set Microsoft Edge as your default browser, available on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

2. Change your default search engine to Bing.

3. Set MSN as your default homepage.

4. Pin Bing.com to your taskbar.

5. Add Microsoft-recommended sites to your favorites.

6. Create a desktop shortcut for Microsoft Edge.

7. Download the Bing app for your mobile phone.

Highlights from Bing and Microsoft Edge's February 2023 Event

MacOS Users Can Also Receive New Bing and A.I. Features

While MacOS users do not have the same default settings as Windows users, there is a workaround to receive the new Bing search engine and its accompanying AI.

When tried on a MacBook, the "Fast Access" link leads directly to the Bing wallpaper, which may expedite the process. Additionally, Apple users can install the mobile Bing app to access the new features.

With a renewed investment of a reported $10 billion this year, Microsoft, which first invested in OpenAI in 2019, is taking advantage of recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) technology to close the gap with Google. The tech giant has long dominated the search market, but Microsoft is using its investment in A.I. capabilities to challenge Google's dominance.

In response to the competition from Microsoft, Google has also introduced its A.I. technology in the Bard AI chatbot. The chatbot is expected to be similar to its rival, Chatgpt. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of Bard AI in a blog post, highlighting the company's commitment to Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). Pichai has expressed his excitement about applying cutting-edge A.I. research and development to solve real-world problems.