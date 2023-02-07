Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake

Nest cam video captured the moment it rattled a Buffalo home. Photo by Image Credit: Fox Weather

Minor Earthquake Rattles Western New York amid Winter Storm Aftermath.

Western New York was jolted awake by a minor earthquake on Monday morning, causing a stir among residents who are more used to enduring blizzards. According to preliminary reports by the U.S Geological Survey, the 3.8-magnitude quake struck the area east of Buffalo in West Seneca at approximately 6:15 am.

This seismic event comes in a region already struggling with the aftermath of a deadly winter storm, which claimed the lives of 39 people and left the city of Buffalo buried under 52 inches of snow.

Last week, Erie County issued a "code blue" warning and opened three warming shelters as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the northeast.

Despite the added challenge, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared the reassuring news that, so far, West Seneca, a neighboring community located near the U.S.-Canada border, has escaped any reported damage.

Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel reported that the seismic shockwave measured 3.8 magnitudes, making it the most intense earthquake recorded over four decades.

Governor Kathy Hochul's office closely monitors the aftermath of the minor quake, while some local officials seem unfazed by its effects. The Governor's office is taking a cautious approach, ensuring that residents are safe and secure.

Although no immediate reports of injury or significant property damage have been reported, social media posts from the affected area indicate shaking homes and small cracks in the cement.

In conclusion, while the earthquake has caused some concern and curiosity among residents, the area has escaped significant damage. The region, still recovering from the recent winter storm, will continue to monitor updates from authorities and take necessary precautions closely.