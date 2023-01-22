Google Announces Massive layoffs

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1vXU_0kMfemb800
Google Silicon ValleyPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash

In a shocking revelation on Friday, Google announced that it would could 12000 jobs or 6% of its global workforce. The news comes as a significant blow to the tech industry, which has already seen multiple announcements of layoffs from major technology companies this month.

The layoffs come after a period of pandemic-induced employment growth for the company. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the layoffs would be taking place in the United States but could take longer in other countries due to local regulations.

This is one of many major tech companies to announce layoffs this month. Microsoft recently revealed plans to cut 10,000 jobs, equating to a staggering 5% of its workforce.

Other notable companies, such as Amazon and Salesforce, have also announced layoffs earlier in the month. The reason for the layoffs is the uncertain economy, as the pandemic has caused rapid hiring by these companies, and they now have to make significant reductions in their workforce.

In 2022, tech companies were forced to make tough decisions by eliminating jobs. This has resulted in a staggering 190,000 layoffs across the industry so far.

The layoffs are also taking place as major tech firms, such as Google, are shifting their focus toward artificial intelligence. However, this expansion on early investments has resulted in difficult decisions that need to be made, as noted by Google's CEO Sundar Pichai.

Pichai stated that the job cuts would affect employees throughout Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and across a diverse range of areas such as products, functions, levels, and regions. The layoffs will not be limited to a specific department or location.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Google# Silicon Valley# Google headquater

Comments / 12

Published by

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

Washington, DC
324 followers

More from Hamza Hayat

R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, USA. Beauty queens from around the globe gathered to compete for the coveted crown. In a dazzling evening of beauty and poise, R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss USA 2022.

Read full story
12 comments

After Elon Musk Grimes is Dating Chelsea Manning

After Elon Musk Grimes is Dating Chelsea ManningPage Six. Grimes is dating scandalous leaker Chelsea Manning after her relationship with Elon Musk finished for the subsequent time, Page Six solely uncovered.

Read full story
22 comments

Stimulus Check Update: States are stepping to provide 4th Stimulus Check

The recent increase of federal assistance has helped many American citizens who are struggling financially or need extra support like childcare services due to their joblessness.” In addition to stimulus checks, families across the U.S. have received additional aid this year.

Read full story
8 comments

Shiba Inu Coin has seen a huge spike in price as it gets listed on Coinbase

Shiba Inu Coin is on a hot streak today! With the cryptocurrency trending high in social media, less than a day after Coinbase Global launched trading of their dogecoin copycat coin.

Read full story

Bitcoin Cash is likely to hit $800

Bitcoin Cash -created from the fork of Bitcoin in August 2017, has the indicators of crossing the value of $800. Although BCH has not seen explosions in its charts, digital cash will carry out this same momentum. However, its monthly ROI reached up to almost 50 percent, which is a reputable number.

Read full story

PS5 Restock Update: New Stock to arrive this week at Major Retailers

Many online retailers and stores, such as Amazon and GameStop, claimed to have plenty of PS5 in their stocks. Therefore, the retailers restocked Sony-owned gaming consoles. Moreover, both invite-only events from Sony resulted in the restocks of PlayStation5 for the public.

Read full story

Twitter Stopped Its Account Verification Program

The micro-blogging platform has once again paused its verification program after the week of launch. Twitter has stopped its account verification program after giving blue ticks to fake accounts.

Read full story

Shiba Coin: Listing on popular trading platforms might raise its value

Shiba Inu Coin is gradually making its way to popular trading platforms. The coin is listed recently on eToro, while earlier its been listed on Binance. However, the Shiba crypto isn’t listed on Coinbase till now.

Read full story

Shiba Inu Price: Did the eToro listing raised SHIB Token value?

Shiba Inu the meme coin has earlier introduced its own decentralized exchange ShibaSwap. After its launch it has gained some momentum, but for a short interval. As the crypto market is going through a slump for the past few weeks. Same in the case with Shiba Inu Coin, the coin has experienced a decline over the past few weeks.

Read full story

Shiba Inu petition for Amazon services becomes the top signed

Shiba Inu Coin a meme cryptocurrency has been recently listed on the eToro trading platform. Although the coin is already listed on popular trading platforms such as Binance, Coinbase, etc. The coin received a bullish move in May, which was the All-time High, however, nowadays it’s going through a huge slump, and its value is still sideways after the eToro listing.

Read full story
4 comments

Shiba Inu Coin is now live on the eToro trading platform

I’m sure you people will hear this fantastic news more than gladly. eToro has finally listed Shiba Inu on their platform. Another milestone for Shiba Inu has come through, after Binance and Coinbase Pro the token is officially listed on the eToro trading platform.

Read full story
1 comments

China's economy slumps In mid-21

The analysis which has been done on China's economy didn't prove exactly the same. China's economy has turned down in recent past months. The predictions, which have been given by the economists proved weaker. The economy didn't surpass, even it didn't match the expected mark.

Read full story

Shiba Inu gains momentum after adding more pairs to ShibaSwap DEX

At ShibaSwap, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) three new pairs, ETH-USDT, LEASH-BONE, and SHIB-BONE are added. This addition took place right after the launching of this much-awaited platform on July 6th by Shiba Inu developers. From July 6th Shiba Inu lost almost all of its gains and now trading between two crucial levels, but the bulls came to rescue it.

Read full story
1 comments

Shiba Inu Coin: July 20 could be a big day for Dogecoin Killer

Shiba Inu a meme coin has gained more popularity and has been ranked amongst the 30 top cryptocurrencies. The coin becomes more trustworthy after its own ShibaSwap dex launch. While it has also been listed on different popular trading platforms such as Binance, and Coinbase Pro.

Read full story
6 comments

Shiba Inu Coin & BlockFi partnership: Here is all you need to know

Today we’ll discuss two things about Shiba Inu Coin, first some analysis of its price, and second, when will Dogecoin killer be listed on BlockFi. After becoming prominent towards the begging of MAY, it was listed across multiple exchanges including CoinBase Pro and Crypto.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Shiba Inu DEX ShibaSwap surpassed $1.5B (TVL) in less than 2 days

ShibaSwap the decentralized Exchange has been launched recently by Shiba Inu. The Crypto Exchange has almost $1.55 billion total value locked (TVL) in less than 48 hours. According to Bitcoin News, ShibaSwap has more liquidity than other trading Platforms such as PancakeSwap, UniSwap, and SushiSwap.

Read full story
1 comments

Dogecoin Crashes: What’s the reason behind its fall?

Though Elon Musk has tweeted a meme from Harry porter while looking at the magical mirror and seeing that Dogecoin is moving upward, as we know from July 8th it has lost 10% of its value.

Read full story
2 comments

Bitcoin and Crypto destroys mental health

According to research, online earning platforms can be the cause of severe mental disorders. The famous currencies, Bitcoins, and Crypto have turned their users lunatic. Pros and cons are the two sides of every work. You might benefit at some stages but you might gain severe damage too. These are two interconnected sides much like a toss coin.

Read full story

Shiba Inu Coin price predictions after ShibaSwap launch, Will it hit $1?

The Shiba Inu Coin momentum has been promising as compared to other altcoins. With the release of ShibaSwap, the coin is finally building trust in the crypto market. On July 6 the official announcement has been made regarding ShibaSwap.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy