Google Announces Massive layoffs

In a shocking revelation on Friday, Google announced that it would could 12000 jobs or 6% of its global workforce. The news comes as a significant blow to the tech industry, which has already seen multiple announcements of layoffs from major technology companies this month.

The layoffs come after a period of pandemic-induced employment growth for the company. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the layoffs would be taking place in the United States but could take longer in other countries due to local regulations.

This is one of many major tech companies to announce layoffs this month. Microsoft recently revealed plans to cut 10,000 jobs, equating to a staggering 5% of its workforce.

Other notable companies, such as Amazon and Salesforce, have also announced layoffs earlier in the month. The reason for the layoffs is the uncertain economy, as the pandemic has caused rapid hiring by these companies, and they now have to make significant reductions in their workforce.

In 2022, tech companies were forced to make tough decisions by eliminating jobs. This has resulted in a staggering 190,000 layoffs across the industry so far.

The layoffs are also taking place as major tech firms, such as Google, are shifting their focus toward artificial intelligence. However, this expansion on early investments has resulted in difficult decisions that need to be made, as noted by Google's CEO Sundar Pichai.

Pichai stated that the job cuts would affect employees throughout Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and across a diverse range of areas such as products, functions, levels, and regions. The layoffs will not be limited to a specific department or location.