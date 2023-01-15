R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss Universe

Miss Universe 2022 Rbonney Gabriel Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, USA. Beauty queens from around the globe gathered to compete for the coveted crown. In a dazzling evening of beauty and poise, R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss USA 2022.

Andreina Martínez Founier of the Dominican Republic and Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela were first and second runners-up, respectively. Gabriel shared her enthusiasm for the contest, proposing an age increase to attract more competitors and invite a wider diversity of participation.

The United States of America earned a spectacular victory at the Miss Universe pageant, with R'Bonney Gabriel taking home the crown from Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. The crown of Miss Universe 2022 is truly a priceless treasure; created by the renowned luxury Swiss jewelry brand Mouawad, it is estimated to be worth an incredible $5 million.

The competition was fierce as the contestants were judged on their beauty, poise, and intelligence. The contestants were also required to participate in various rounds, including the swimsuit, evening gown, and interview round.

The Miss Universe pageant is a global event celebrating the beauty and intelligence of women worldwide. The pageant's winner goes on to serve as a role model and ambassador for various charitable organizations.

The Miss Universe organization has promoted women's empowerment and provided a platform for young women to achieve their dreams.

The pageant also aims to break stereotypes and prove that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

R'Bonney Gabriel, the newly crowned Miss Universe 2022, will represent the United States and have the opportunity to impact change on a global scale.