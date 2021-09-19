Shiba Inu Coin has seen a huge spike in price as it gets listed on Coinbase

Hamza Hayat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9QYY_0c0c6aXx00

Shiba Inu Coin is on a hot streak today! With the cryptocurrency trending high in social media, less than a day after Coinbase Global launched trading of their dogecoin copycat coin.

The Shiba Inu coin has taken off this week, reaching new heights in the crypto market and bringing its total value to around 3.3 billion dollars. The Shiba Inu, a meme coin that looks to follow in the pawprints of Dogecoin and rise 34% over time Friday after it began trading on Coinbase.

Coinbase has announced the addition of Shiba Token to its exchange, which will make it more accessible for U.S traders and investors while also boosting interest in this meme coin.

Shiba Inu has been drawing increasing attention from crypto enthusiasts looking for the next big thing. Shiba’s value has been on the rise recently, and it seems like investors are catching onto this as well. They have shifted their attention away from Bitcoin to other meme coins, including Dogecoin, which was popularized by an internet joke but now acts more seriously in trading markets.

Coinbase has the perfect new addition for your investment portfolio if you’re a lover of cryptocurrency and Shiba Inu.

Citing its goal to increase trading activity on their platform and bring in more revenue through assets like these cute canines, it seems that bringing this Japanese breed into crypto might be just what’s needed. However, the rise of the SHIB cryptocurrency should not be ignored, as experts claim that it reflects a new and growing class of traders.

The Shiba Inu coin just keeps on giving! Not only did it get listed on Binance US, but now Coinabse has followed suit with their own listing. Come check out this meme’s adventure as you invest in its success by trading at one of these exchanges today-it may just be a good day for all dog lovers.

