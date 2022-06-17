Hampton Friends of the Arts and Hampton County School District Launch Free Culinary Arts Camp for Students

Hampton Happenings

Hampton County, SC, June 2022 – Hampton Friends of the Arts and the Hampton County School District are launching a FREE Culinary Arts Camp for students of Hampton County age 14 and older. The Culinary Summer Camp is being held at the Culinary Institute of the South at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, and is designed for students interested in learning culinary arts (the 14+ age requirement is the only criteria).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgJtV_0gENYCie00
Hampton County Culinary Arts Camp PosterHampton Friends of the Arts

The Culinary Arts Camp, which takes place during July, offers three weeks of culinary exploration and is a great opportunity for local students to learn from highly trained chefs while getting hands-on training. Students will learn the culinary skills to succeed in a kitchen along with basic knife skills, kitchen safety and sanitation. During the three-week program, students will experience creativity, taste and fun while learning to prepare omelets, chicken soup, braised chicken, cheesecake, meatballs, jambalaya and more. Upon course completion students will receive their Food Handlers Certification and a Certificate of Completion that is transferrable for three credit hours toward Culinary 101 at TCL. The camp is made possible by a partnership between Hampton Friends of the Arts and the Hampton County School District.

The free summer camp program will take place at the Culinary Institute of the South at Technical College of the Lowcountry, located at 1 Venture Drive in Bluffton. Free transportation to the program from the Stanley Arts Center, as well as meals, will be provided. The program will conclude with a student- catered graduation party and ceremony with hors d’oeuvres for family members on the last day.  The dates and times of the program are as follows:

  • July 5-8, 8am – 4pm
  • July 11-15, 8am – 3pm
  • July 25-28, 8am – 3pm
  • July 29, Student catered graduation party/reception in Hampton

Registration for the program is now open, and space is extremely limited. Parents should register their children only if their child is available for all dates of the program dates.

To register for the Hampton Friends of the Arts/Hampton County School District FREE Culinary Arts Camp, visit www.palmettotheater.org and hamptoncountyarts.org. For questions about the program, contact Heather Bruemmer at hamptoncountyarts@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cooking# hampton county# hampton county sc# south carolina# summer camp

Comments / 0

Published by

The Rural Redefined NewsBreak site will offer an important resource for news and features highlighting the rural quality of life within Hampton County, SC, including stories of businesses, education, the arts and other timely lifestyle topics.

Hampton County, SC
29 followers

More from Hampton Happenings

Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Releases Results of Study, New Recreation Master Plan

SC, June 8, 2022 – Last night, Hampton County Council gave a presentation at The Palmetto Theater to unveil the long-awaited results of Recreation Study and proposed Master Plan created by Alliance Engineers.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

First-Ever Slice! Short Film Festival to Take Place from June 24th-26th at the Historic Palmetto Theater

Hampton County, SC, May 2022 – Hampton Friends of the Arts, the local nonprofit known for providing enriching experiences in the arts and humanities with a mission to further economic and community development through the arts and improve quality of life for the historically underserved communities of the rural Lowcountry, will be presenting its first-ever SLICE! Short Film Festival from June 24th – June 26th. The event will present a specially curated selection of short films that share a “slice of life” in the rural south -- and give the entire Lowcountry community, and beyond, an opportunity to experience these important short films in one of the region’s most historic theaters.

Read full story
Hampton, SC

Amiri Farris to Debut Summer Exhibit on Juneteenth (June 19th) at Palmetto Theater in Hampton, SC

Exhibit to Run Through July 8th, Concluding with Event Featuring Farris Painting Live On-Stage During Concert Headlined by Grammy-Winning Drummer Quentin Baxter of Ranky Tanky Fame.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

Roland Haynes Band to Perform at Historic Palmetto Theater in Hampton County on May 21

HAMPTON, SC - Local nonprofit Hampton Friends of the Arts, Inc. is continuing to build a reputation for presenting high-quality musical concerts in the rural Lowcountry. Building upon the success of last year's programming which included performances by Svetlana & The New York Collective, The Duane Eubanks Quintet, Willie Bradley, and most recently New York’s Jay/Sharptet, the group is proud to announce that the Roland Haynes Band will be performing at the historic venue – offering an exceptional evening of musical entertainment.

Read full story
Hampton, SC

NY Jazz Ensemble to Play Historic Hampton, SC Theater

HAMPTON, SC - Local nonprofit, Hampton Friends of the Arts, Inc. is continuing to build a reputation for presenting high quality jazz in the rural Lowcountry. Building upon the success of last year's programming which included performances by Svetlana & The New York Collective, The Duane Eubanks Quintet, Willie Bradley, and other notable artists, the group is proud to announce that they will be hosting another exceptional night of Jazz on April 15th at the historic Palmetto Theater.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Administrator selected to Speak at State Airports Conference

The South Carolina Aviation Association recently held their annual Airports Conference in Myrtle Beach on February 16-18, 2022. At this conference, professionals from around the state met to learn the latest in aviation technology and best management practices, connect with one another and hear what’s upcoming from state and federal agencies and leaders in the field.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Airport and the Palmetto Animal League Assist in Rescue of Litter of Abandoned Puppies

Hampton, SC, March 2022 – In recent months, the Hampton County Animal Shelter has faced overcrowded conditions -- with the shelter overwhelmed by people dumping whole litters of unwanted puppies, including two large litters in the last month. With the shelter already over-capacity, when someone again dumped an entire litter of puppies at the shelter’s gate in late February, they were looking at having to start euthanizing animals due to overcrowding and lack of space – until the Palmetto Animal League, pilot John Doig -- and the Hampton County Airport literally came to the rescue.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton, SC

New Exhibit, and Exciting Partnership, Brings World-Class Art to Rural South Carolina

On Saturday February 19, Hampton Friends of the Arts (www.hamptoncountyarts.org) kicked off the launch of a unique new art exhibit in Hampton County, showcasing the diverse talents and disciplines of one of South Carolina's most storied HBCUs. The exhibit was kicked off at the “Bulldog Ball” held at the Stanley Arts Center -- bringing together SC State University faculty, local artists, students and the community for an evening celebrating the arrival of this exciting new art exhibit in Hampton County, and this important partnership between SC State and the Hampton Friends of the Arts that is helping to bring high quality art to Hampton residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Hampton, SC

Hampton Friends of the Arts to Open Two New Exhibits in February

Hampton, SC - South Carolina State University's Art Faculty will be unveiling a new show featuring a wide variety of contemporary works at the Stanley Arts Center in rural Hampton County this February. The new exhibit is conceived as a showcase for the diverse talents and disciplines of one of South Carolina's most storied HBCU's. Traditional mediums like painting will be displayed alongside more avante-garde video installations, cross disciplinary printmaking, and fresh ceramic treatments. Featured artists include: Ian J. Welch, Alexander Thierry, Maggie Mullin O'Hara, Ian J. Welch, Martin Lang. It is anticipated that several alumni artists will contribute work as well.

Read full story
Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Arts Council to Receive $150,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Hampton, SC — The Hampton County Arts Council is pleased to announce they have been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The small, rural arts agency is recommended to receive $150,000 and may use this funding to ensure equitable pay for artists and administrators, support salaries and wages, as well as contributing to other operating costs and maintaining facilities. Money is also provided to marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation in Arts programming. In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy