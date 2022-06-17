Hampton Friends of the Arts and Hampton County School District Launch Free Culinary Arts Camp for Students

Hampton County, SC, June 2022 – Hampton Friends of the Arts and the Hampton County School District are launching a FREE Culinary Arts Camp for students of Hampton County age 14 and older. The Culinary Summer Camp is being held at the Culinary Institute of the South at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, and is designed for students interested in learning culinary arts (the 14+ age requirement is the only criteria).

Hampton County Culinary Arts Camp Poster Hampton Friends of the Arts

The Culinary Arts Camp, which takes place during July, offers three weeks of culinary exploration and is a great opportunity for local students to learn from highly trained chefs while getting hands-on training. Students will learn the culinary skills to succeed in a kitchen along with basic knife skills, kitchen safety and sanitation. During the three-week program, students will experience creativity, taste and fun while learning to prepare omelets, chicken soup, braised chicken, cheesecake, meatballs, jambalaya and more. Upon course completion students will receive their Food Handlers Certification and a Certificate of Completion that is transferrable for three credit hours toward Culinary 101 at TCL. The camp is made possible by a partnership between Hampton Friends of the Arts and the Hampton County School District.

The free summer camp program will take place at the Culinary Institute of the South at Technical College of the Lowcountry, located at 1 Venture Drive in Bluffton. Free transportation to the program from the Stanley Arts Center, as well as meals, will be provided. The program will conclude with a student- catered graduation party and ceremony with hors d’oeuvres for family members on the last day. The dates and times of the program are as follows:

July 5-8, 8am – 4pm

July 11-15, 8am – 3pm

July 25-28, 8am – 3pm

July 29, Student catered graduation party/reception in Hampton

Registration for the program is now open, and space is extremely limited. Parents should register their children only if their child is available for all dates of the program dates.